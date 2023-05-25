Premier League Lacrosse, Rebel Bourbon Announce 2023 Partnership

ST. LOUIS— The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster, announced a multifaceted partnership with Rebel Bourbon for the league’s 2023 season, dubbing Rebel Bourbon the Official Bourbon of the PLL.

“At the core of our mission to trailblaze the future of sports is a rebellious spirit to challenge the status quo,” said Jake Krantz, senior director of partnership development at the Premier Lacrosse League. “We’re thrilled to partner with Rebel Bourbon, a brand that highlights the noisemakers and the rule breakers and bring their brand to life across PLL platforms.”

Through the deal, Rebel Bourbon has secured entitlement rights to the PLL’s penalty box, jersey patches with the Chaos Lacrosse Club, and an exclusive “Rebel of the Week” content series through PLL platforms.

“The opportunity to have Rebel Bourbon as the Official Bourbon of the Premier Lacrosse League was a perfect fit for our brand,” said Philip Lux, brand manager at Rebel Bourbon. “We align with the league’s defiance, freedom, attitude and rebel spirit that the game brings to its fans. With the PLL quickly becoming can’t-miss TV, we look forward to bringing fans of the Premier Lacrosse League together to watch the fastest game on two feet with a Rebel Bourbon.”

The 2023 PLL season kicks off on June 3 and 4 in Albany, NY, with games to be aired live on ABC and ESPN+ each day, and the season’s first “Rebel of the Week” to be presented on June 6.

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP’s Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from four distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; and Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where the George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan’s Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey, Green Hat Gin and other well-recognized brands.

About the Premier Lacrosse League

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster is a men’s professional lacrosse league in North America, composed of eight teams rostered by the best players in the world. Co-founded by lacrosse superstar, philanthropist, and investor Paul Rabil and his brother, serial entrepreneur and investor, Mike Rabil, the PLL is backed by an investment group composed of Joe Tsai Sports, The Chernin Group, Arctos Sports Partners, Brett Jefferson Holdings, The Raine Group, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), The Kraft Group, Bolt Capital and other top investors in sports and media. The PLL is distributed through an exclusive media rights agreement with ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+. The PLL was named 2020 Sports Breakthrough by the Sports Business Journal, and recognized as a 2021 Best Employer in Sports by Front Office Sports.

