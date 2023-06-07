ELLINGE CASTLE, Sweden— Purity Distillery adds Organic Craft Nordic Dry Gin to its portfolio of international award-winning vodkas and gins. Drawing inspiration from the traditional London Dry style, Purity’s new Craft Nordic Dry maintains the integrity of a juniper-forward gin while pushing boundaries with a unique blend of juniper, thyme, basil, coriander, lingonberries, blueberries, lavender, cardamom and angelica to create a long-lasting, explosive flavor on the palate.

“We set out to create a gin with a long flavor profile that lasts in the mouth,” says Purity’s Master Blender Mathias Tönnesson. “When you taste our new Nordic Dry, a wave of flavor rushes over your taste buds and lingers there, allowing you to savor the complex collection of herbs and berries.”

Since a gin is only as good as its base spirit, Purity uses their 34 Edition vodka – the heart 34-times copper-surface distilled during 12 hours for extra purity, flavor and smoothness – as the base for its Craft Nordic Dry gin. The vodka is distilled very slowly with maximum copper surface contact, resulting in a smooth vodka that is the perfect base for a smooth and flavorful gin. The gin is then redistilled allowing the flavors from the botanicals to fully develop.

“When you create a gin based on a classic recipe, you have to begin with the essentials and get those absolutely right,” says Tönnesson. “By adding thyme & basil to the blend, we create a lush flavor profile that makes our Nordic Dry the perfect choice to sip neat or use as a base for a basil sour, basil smash, and other herbal cocktails.”

Purity creates a new tasting experience with its Craft Nordic Dry gin by gently and slowly blending basil and thyme with juniper, before overlaying the flavor with organic local botanicals including lingonberry, European blueberries and lavender to create a truly Nordic spirit that proudly reflects the brand’s Swedish heritage. The unique blend lends aromatic notes and dry floral sweetness. Distinctive juniper is recognizable from the first sip, followed by a mélange of berries and herbaceous essences, resulting in a gin that is smooth, flavorful and complex.

The Organic Craft Nordic Dry Gin retails for $29.99 and is available for purchase online.

About Purity Distillery

Family owned and operated in Sweden by the Tönnesson family, Purity Distillery set out to create the finest spirits in the world. Purity creates flavorful vodkas and gins using high-quality, organic raw ingredients including Swedish winter wheat and malted barley that are free of any chemical cultivation or processing, combined with soft Swedish spring water with natural nuances, sediments and flavors. Purity distills its vodka 10x more than leading brands, up to 51 times, in a one-of-a-kind handmade copper still that naturally cleans the spirit without filtration, resulting in all-natural aromas and flavors without unwanted harshness or aftertaste. Purity produces the world’s most awarded organic Vodkas & Gins with over 250 medals awarded to date, including 200 gold medals in blind tasting competitions. Their signature Connoisseur 51 Reserve Organic Vodka earned 95 points from Wine Enthusiast, making it the highest rated unflavored vodka in the US the last 5 years. Other accolades include Best Vodka in the World, Gin of the Year, and International Vodka Producer of the Year at the International Wine & Spirit Competition. Most recently, Purity took home the Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition for its 51 Reserve Organic Vodka and Spritz Mediterranean Citrus Vodka.

For More Information:

https://www.puritydistillery.com