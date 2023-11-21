Pursuit Spirits Launches Two New Immersive Distillery Experiences in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Pursuit Spirits, the innovative whiskey company behind the popular Pursuit United line of bourbons and ryes, is thrilled to announce the launch of two new behind-the-scenes distillery experiences for whiskey enthusiasts. These one-of-a-kind tours were crafted by the founders to provide exclusive access that doesn’t exist anywhere else.

The first experience, “The Whole Shebang: Tasting + Barrel Pick + Fill Your Own Bottle” is a 90-minute VIP adventure for $139.99. Guests will taste a variety of Pursuit’s award-winning whiskeys, learn all about mashbills, blending, and maturation from our expert guides, partake in their own private barrel selection, and then fill a personalized bottle to take home. This is a rare chance to check off a bucket list item by taking part in the barrel picking process that is typically reserved for only the whiskey elite. Instead of pulling a lever and watching your bottle fill from a tube, guests will fill their own private select whiskey using a whiskey thief straight from the barrel.

The second experience, “Pursuit United Breakdown” is a 45-minute deep dive into Pursuit’s limited small-batch bourbon for $35. Guests will taste the individual distillates that make up Pursuit United at cask strength, learning the unique profiles and stories behind each component. The experience culminates in sampling the iconic Pursuit United Bourbon and Toasted Oak Collection Bourbon to realize how the sum is greater than the parts.

“We’ve been privy to everything the large distilleries had to offer so we decided to give whiskey lovers something they can’t do anywhere else. These inside looks are what makes Pursuit Spirits so special,” said Kenny Coleman, COO & Co-Founder. “These immersive experiences take guests beyond the traditional 51% corn tour and focus on how barrel maturation and blending are the real stars of the show.”

The Pursuit Spirits Distillery Experiences are available on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays with limited tickets available per tour. The Distillery is located in the Clifton neighborhood, just minutes from downtown Louisville, at 1700 Mellwood Ave. Visits and experiences are available by reservation only. To book your experience, visit pursuitspirits.com and hit the Visit Us button.

About Pursuit Spirits

Founded in 2018 by the creators of the popular podcast Bourbon Pursuit, Pursuit Spirits is rooted in providing an uncommon whiskey experience, created for those who know good whiskey. Today, Pursuit Spirits offers award-winning small-batch bourbon and rye whiskeys with Pursuit United as well as their single barrel product, Pursuit Series.

For More Information:

https://pursuitspirits.com/visit-us/