Pursuit Spirits Unleashes Batch 8CD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Pursuit Spirits, who recently unveiled plans for a new immersive visitor experience along Louisville’s iconic Whiskey Row, is excited to release batch 8CD featuring new editions of its popular Pursuit United Bourbon, Pursuit United Rye, and Pursuit United Oak Collection Bourbon and Rye. A renowned product line created for those who know good whiskey.

Coming off their double gold medal wins and being a best in class finalist at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, this limited batch incorporates a higher proportion of 6-year-old whiskey hand-selected from Pursuit’s extensive 4000 barrel inventory. The bourbon and rye whiskies are distilled in collaboration by their world-class partners at Bardstown Bourbon Company, Finger Lakes Distilling, Sagamore Spirits, and a TN distilling partner. By collaborating with select distilleries, Pursuit Spirits gains exclusive access to craft mashbills and barrel types tailored to their specifications. This bespoke approach enables them to establish the building blocks of unique, imaginative whiskeys.

“We are continuously experimenting with our proprietary blend using varying ages and warehouse locations to produce the ideal balance of flavors in Pursuit United,” said Master Blender Ryan Cecil. “For 8CD, I selected barrels that will take your taste buds on a roller coaster.”

The Pursuit United Oak Collection brings InnerStave and Independent Stave Company together as their strategic oak partners. “These bourbon and rye whiskies showcase our expert blending of custom oak stave finishes like seared toasted American oak, toasted French oak, and ex-sherry French oak,” said Co-Founder Kenny Coleman. “This proprietary stave profiling allows us to impart unique characteristics you won’t find anywhere else.”

Blend and Tasting Notes:

Pursuit United Bourbon Batch 8CD

Bardstown Bourbon Company: 75% corn, 21% rye and 4% malted barley

Tennessee Distilling Partner: 80% corn, 10% rye and 10% malted barley

Finger Lakes Distilling: 70% corn, 20% red winter wheat and 10% malted barley

Nose: Alluring aromas of purple fruits, lemon peel, charred brown sugar, rich dark chocolate and New Orleans beignets create a complex and compelling nose.

Palate: Indulgent flavors of crème brûlée, blackberry jam, nougat, and toasted orange peel mingle with vibrant wood spices and dark chocolate.

Finish: Pleasingly sweet and spiced notes of powdered sugar, clove, and ginger linger long after the last sip.

Pursuit United Rye Batch 8CD

Sagamore Spirits: 52% rye, 43% corn and 5% malted barley

Sagamore Spirits: 95% rye and 5% malted barley

Bardstown Bourbon Company: 95% rye and 5% malted barley

Nose: A bouquet of sugar-dusted blackberries and raspberries dances across the senses, intertwined with fragrant orange oils, dried lavender blossoms, and seductive milk chocolate in an intoxicating aroma.

Palate: Initial hints of sherried oak tannins give way to juicy plum and lemon peel mingling with cooling wintermint and the warmth of autumnal spices.

Finish: Lingering notes of barrel char and rich dark chocolate provide a satisfying warmth.

Pursuit United Oak Collection Bourbon Finished with Toasted American and French Oak Batch 8CD

Bardstown Bourbon Company: 75% corn, 21% rye and 4% malted barley

Tennessee Distilling Partner: 80% corn, 10% rye and 10% malted barley

Finger Lakes Distilling: 70% corn, 20% red winter wheat and 10% malted barley

Nose: Inhale the sweet aromas of brown sugar reduction, bittersweet cocoa, maple syrup, candied orange peel and ground cinnamon.

Palate: Boldly rich and silky with flavors of milk chocolate, roasted almonds and sweet orange candy.

Finish: Robust waves of toasted oak, freshly brewed coffee and sugary cinnamon candy.

Pursuit United Oak Collection Rye Finished with Sherry French Revere Oak Batch 8CD

Sagamore Spirits: 52% rye, 43% corn and 5% malted barley

Sagamore Spirits: 95% rye and 5% malted barley

Bardstown Bourbon Company: 95% rye and 5% malted barley

Nose: Inhale the sweet shoppe with confectioner’s sugar and bursts of purple rock candy, complemented by zesty candied lemon peels. Dense, chewy, and powerfully aromatic.

Palate: Punchy and focused flavors explode with vanilla, coating the palate in luscious red fruits and bright citrus.

Finish: A wisp of spearmint floats across the close, complemented by toasted wood sugars.

Pursuit Spirits was founded by bourbon enthusiasts behind the hit whiskey podcast Bourbon Pursuit. With over 800 episodes, it has become a cult favorite among connoisseurs. The 8CD releases of Pursuit United will be accompanied with vibrant hang tags that share the story of building Bourbon Pursuit into the #1 whiskey podcast. Drinkers can scan the QR code to be taken directly to the show where they can subscribe and follow for every new episode.

Pursuit United Bourbon, Pursuit United Rye, Pursuit United Oak Collection Bourbon, and Pursuit United Oak Collection Rye have the ideal proof point of 108 and respective SRPs of $64.99 and $74.99. They will be available in limited quantities in Georgia, Illinois (Binny’s exclusive), Kentucky, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Tennessee, and online at Seelbachs this month.

About Pursuit Spirits

Founded in 2018 by the creators of the popular podcast Bourbon Pursuit, Pursuit Spirits is rooted in providing an uncommon whiskey experience, created for those who know good whiskey. Today, Pursuit Spirits offers award-winning small-batch bourbon and rye whiskeys with Pursuit United as well as their single barrel product, Pursuit Series. For more information, please visit www.pursuitspirits.com.