Rabbit Hole Distillery Earns EPA’s ENERGY STAR Certification for Superior Energy Efficiency

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Rabbit Hole Distillery has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR certification. It is among the first-ever distilleries to receive the certification, standing in the top 25% of U.S. facilities for energy efficiency and performance.

Rabbit Hole Distillery was born to push the boundaries of American whiskey making. From its state-of-the-art distillery to its extreme-small batch bourbons, every step of the process is unapologetically transparent. This recognition stands as a true testament to the brand’s ethos: “No Shortcuts. No Compromise. Nothing Left To Chance.”

“We are pleased to be among the first distilleries to accept the EPA’s ENERGY STAR certification in recognition of our energy efficiency efforts,” said Kaveh Zamanian, Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame Whiskey Maker and Founder of Rabbit Hole Distillery. “From responsible sourcing to carbon footprint reduction, we’re committed to pioneering a sustainable legacy and propelling the industry forward to ensure premium spirits can be enjoyed for generations to come.”

This achievement cements Rabbit Hole’s status as a leading distillery in the realm of environmental stewardship. Distilleries that earn the ENERGY STAR certification use significantly less energy and contribute to fewer greenhouse gas emissions than their peers. Rabbit Hole’s sustainability initiatives have significantly improved the distillery’s operational efficiency, resulting in reduced water and energy usage. Some examples include:

– Installed high-efficiency LED lighting throughout distillery facilities.

– Reduced steam usage and increased the amount of setback in the cooker.

– Utilized reclaimed water in operations including cooker cooling water.

– Invested in top-of-the-line technology and equipment to ensure high operational efficiency.

– Launched fermenter expansion project to bolster production per PG.

“Improving the energy performance of our nation’s industrial plants is critical to reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” said Cindy Jacobs, Chief of the ENERGY STAR Commercial & Industrial Branch. “The EPA applauds the commitment to energy efficiency demonstrated by ENERGY STAR certified plants.”

ENERGY STAR was introduced by the EPA in 1992 as a voluntary, market-based partnership to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency. To date, tens of thousands of buildings and plants across all fifty states have earned the ENERGY STAR.

