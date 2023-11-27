Rabbit Hole Distillery Unveils Founder’s Collection Limited-Release: Amburana

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Rabbit Hole Distillery announced the release of Amburana, a remarkable Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey finished in new Brazilian Oak barrels. Amburana is the latest release in the brand’s highly coveted Founder’s Collection.

Amburana is inspired by the vibrancy and flavors of Brazil, known for its colorful carnivals, infectious music and exotic foods. Brazil is also home to the majestic Amazon rainforest where the soaring Amburana tree flourishes, also known as the Brazilian Oak. This limited release is crafted from 12-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon and finished in new Brazilian Oak barrels, giving it a strong character and a golden amber color that only few will experience.

Amburana is the 7th release in the brand’s Founder’s Collection, a platform under which Kaveh Zamanian, Rabbit Hole’s Founder and Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame Whiskey Maker, and team develop unique expressions that showcase his creativity and commitment to the artistry of whiskey making. Released bi-annually, each limited-edition, cask-strength offering stands as a testament to Rabbit Hole’s ethos: “No Shortcuts. No Compromise. Nothing Left To Chance.”

“I’ve always been drawn to vibrancy of Brazil and wanted to honor its creative culture with a magnificent, strongly charactered bourbon. Inspired by the syncopated style of bossa nova, my goal was to bring together diverse and exotic flavors in perfect sensory harmony. When crafting Amburana, we took an exceptional 12-year Kentucky straight bourbon from my private collection and finished it in new Amburana Brazilian Oak barrels with a heavy toast and #4 char. This really allowed the spirit to draw out nuanced flavors from the barrel, resulting in floral and aromatic fragrances that you don’t typically get in a standard bourbon barrel,” said Zamanian. “Our Founder’s Collection is the perfect canvas for us to experiment and push the boundaries of American whiskey-making. We’re especially proud of this latest release and can’t wait to share it with those who favor one-of-a-kind whiskeys.”

Each sip of Amburana reveals fragrances of vanilla, toasted walnut, caramel and cherry, complemented by a palate of ginger snaps, stone fruit, cinnamon, mint, caramelized sugar and fortified wine. The experience culminates in an extended finish marked by nutmeg, baking spice, and tobacco leaf, leaving a long, satisfying impression of Rabbit Hole’s meticulous craftsmanship and the unique character of Amburana. The limited-edition bottle and box – individually numbered for authenticity – are works of art themselves. The bottle features an impressive heavy gold cork, while the masterful wooden box is designed to display the whiskey in its full grandeur.

Only 2,176 bottles of Amburana are available for purchase at Rabbit Hole Distillery and in select markets including AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, VA, WA and WI. A limited quantity of bottles is also available for purchase online through Rabbit Hole’s website in KY, AK, NE, NH, ND and DC.

Amburana’s unique mash bill features 78% corn, 12% malted barley and 10% rye. The 750 mL bottle has a suggested retail price of $1,100 and is 62.7% ABV (125.4 proof). Must be 21 or older to purchase.

About Rabbit Hole Distillery

Rabbit Hole was born to blow the cobwebs off the American whiskey category and pierce through the conformity that had kept it stuck in the 19th century. Rabbit Hole’s Founder and Whiskey Maker, Kaveh Zamanian, left a 20+ year career as a clinical psychologist to pursue his long-standing passion for fine spirits. With a mission to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary, he set course to develop one-of-a-kind expressions of American whiskey. Through its signature core offerings – Cavehill Four Grain Triple Malt Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Boxergrail Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey, Dareringer Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in PX Sherry Casks, and Heigold High Rye Double Malt Kentucky Straight Bourbon – along with its innovative Founder’s Collection series, stands as the best example of innovation and craft distillation in the country. This distinction is highlighted by its use of truly singular mash bills, signature malted grains, and custom-made, hand-selected, toasted & charred barrels. The state-of-the art distillery is a cathedral to the art and science of whiskey making and is located in the Nulu neighborhood in heart of downtown Louisville. Designed as a true craft distillery designed to scale, it produces 27,000 barrels every year. Since opening in 2018, it has been heralded as the “Architectural Icon” of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and was recently named “World’s Leading Bourbon Distillery Tour” by the World Travel Awards. In 2022, Kaveh was inducted into the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame’s 20th anniversary class, cementing his place among industry pioneers and visionaries.

For More Information:

https://www.rabbitholedistillery.com/amburana