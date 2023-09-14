Renegade Rum Announces Major Expansion Across the US Under New Distribution Partnership

Renegade Rum, the groundbreaking, terroir-driven rum project from the Caribbean island of Grenada, has announced an expansion across new markets nationwide under new distribution partnerships, beginning with Empire. The collaboration comes via Renegade Rum’s new importer partner, MORF Brands, a luxury beverage importer based in Texas, known for its expertise in developing and distributing innovative brands.

“We are thrilled to help play a role in Renegade Rum’s continued distribution growth in the US. Consumers across the country will soon be able to purchase these unique rum offerings in many other states this year,” says Vic Morrison, CEO of MORF Brands.

With Empire onboard, Renegade Rum’s products, which range from complex cuvées to rums made from a single field of sugarcane, will now be available in TN, GA, CO. In addition to Empire, the following distributors will now be handling additional markets for Renegade Rum as well. Solcum & Sons will handle CT, Frederick Wildman will handle NY & NJ, Horizon will handle MA, Greenlight Distributor will handle TX and Heritage will handle KY. The line-up available will also include the new launch of Renegade Rum’s flagship range, including the All-Island Cuvée: Nova, Single Farm Cuvée: Dunfermline, Cuvée: Aura and MicrOrigin: Hope.

Renegade Rum is a radical new distilling project that brings wine inspiration and whisky practices to the rum industry. With unrivaled transparency, the distillery harvests, mills and distills fresh sugar cane only — no molasses — from individual farms, one terroir, one field, at a time, using the innovative distilling techniques gleaned from founder Mark Reynier’s experience in the whisky industry.

Recently the distillery’s white rum, Pre-Cask Single Farm Origin: Hope, won a hat-trick at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and was awarded as World’s Best Agricole, World’s Best Rum and World’s Best Unaged White Spirit. Additionally, the Pre-Cask Collection has also won additional awards/scores with Ultimate Spirits Challenge and Wine Enthusiast to name a few.

Renegade Rum’s CEO Mark Reynier says: “We are very excited to bring our new ultra high provenance rums to the American stage. This is a radical new take on rum, one based on full traceability and transparency with an unsurpassed production ethos. We view our rums as agricultural produce, not a manufactured product, and believe that the drinkers of tomorrow will be aligned with our view that authenticity trumps luxury.”

