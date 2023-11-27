Renegade Rum Introduces New Flagship Range of High Provenance Natural Rums to the US Market

Renegade Rum, the terroir-driven rum project from the Caribbean island of Grenada, is delighted to introduce a new range of aged and unaged natural rums that showcase its pioneering methodology to the United States. Since launching last summer, Renegade Rum sought to explore the effect terroir, cane variety and distillation style has on the natural flavors of rum.

The flagship range brings the first Cuvée Concepts to Renegade Rum with two aged offerings of All-Island Cuvée: Nova and Single Farm Cuvée: Dunfermline and the one unaged offering with Cuvée: Aura. The All-Island Cuvée: Nova is considered the ultimate aged Renegade Rum bottling of the greatest assemblage of Single Farm Origin rums where Cuvée: Aura is a assemblage of Pre-Cask Single Farm Origin rums. The Single Farm Cuvée: Dunfermline contains an assemblage of the Dunfermline Single Farm Origin’s component terroirs into a cuvée rum. Additionally, the MicrOrigin: Hope focuses on flavor derived from not just an island, nor a farm, but an actual field within a singular Renegade Rum building block.

Renegade Rum is a radical new distilling project that brings wine inspiration and whisky practices to the rum industry. With unrivaled transparency, the distillery harvests, mills and distills fresh sugar cane only — no molasses — from individual farms, one terroir, one field, at a time, using the innovative distilling techniques gleaned from founder Mark Reynier’s experience in the whisky industry. Three of these new unique rums are aged entirely in Grenada in a mixture of super premium French and American oak.

Renegade Rum CEO Mark Reynier says, “We were delighted with the initial awards and accolades for our Pre-Cask bottlings, but now it is time to evolve our concept even further. We are therefore excited to present our full core range – beginning at a rum made from just a single field of cane – a single building block – all the way through to beguiling cuvées using cane showcasing Grenada’s diverse array of terroirs.

“These are creative assemblages that bring greater complexity for the drinker. Finally, spirits enthusiasts or single malt drinkers who are searching for transparency in rum – something authentic and natural, with a real story to tell – will, I hope, have delight in exploring the frontiers of rum’s natural flavor.”

The new flagship range of one unaged and three aged rums to be released in the United States are as follows:

All-Island Cuvée: Nova is the ultimate bottle of Renegade Rum, the distillery’s greatest assemblage of component terroirs, multiple Single Farm Origins, cane varieties, distillation methods and wood types, then creatively brought together for ultimate complexity. Bottled at 46% ABV, it is harmonious, intense and profound.



*Cane Varieties: Lacalome Red, Yellow Lady, Lodger, Cain, Clean Ester*Distillation Type: Pot and Column Stills*CaneCode: CUVNOVA-01

Single Farm Cuvée: Dunfermline drills down further into provenance. Taking its inspiration from the Grand Vins of Bordeaux, it is an assemblage of individually distilled component terroirs from Dunfermline farm. Bottled at 50% ABV it is the precision of place, the taste of provenance.

*Cane Variety: Lacalome Red

*Distillation Type: Pot and Column Stills

*CaneCode: SFCVDUN-01

MicrOrgin: Hope represents the ultimate precision of the distillery’s approach. It is rum from a single field of cane, grown on Hope Farm on the island’s wild, Atlantic-swept East, and bottled at 55% ABV.

*Cane Variety: Lodger

*Distillation Type: Pot and Retorts Stills

*CaneCode: MCHOH21-P1

In addition to its aged rums comes its first unaged Pre-Cask assemblage, Cuvée: Aura, which presents the distillery’s pure spirit prior to maturation and showcases its vibrantly fresh cane rum flavors. This unaged rum expression is bottled at 46% ABV.

*Cane Varieties: Lacalome Red, Lodger, Cain

*Distillation Type: Pot and Column Stills

*CaneCode: CUVAURA-01

The Renegade Rum flagship range with All-Island Cuvée: Nova ($59.99), Single Farm Cuvée: Dunfermline ($69.99), MicrOrigin: Hope ($79.99) and Cuvée: Aura ($49.99) are releasing in December in 700ml bottles in select markets in fine retail stores. Renegade Rum is imported by MORF Brands, a luxury beverage importer based in Texas, known for its expertise in developing and distributing innovative brands.

Every expression of Renegade Rum is free from any added color, sugar and is not chill-filtered, to present the most natural rums. Each bottle comes with its unique CaneCode, offering the drinker unprecedented levels of transparency and traceability, revealing rich content that includes imagery of the farm, the cane varieties, detailed maps and information on every cask that contributed to its assemblage.

Recently the distillery’s Pre-Cask Single Farm Origin: Hope won a hat-trick at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and was awarded as World’s Best Agricole, World’s Best Rum and World’s Best Unaged Spirit. In addition, the Single Farm Cuvée: Dunfermline won a Double Gold in the New York World Wine & Spirits Competition. Furthermore, the Pre-Cask Collection has also won additional awards/scores with Ultimate Spirits Challenge and Wine Enthusiast to name a few.

