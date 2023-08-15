Renowned Mixologist Marlo Gamora Joins Lo-Fi Aperitifs as New York Brand Ambassador

Award-winning mixologist Marlo Gamora has joined Lo-Fi Aperitifs as the New York Brand Ambassador. In his role, Gamora will be responsible for driving brand affinity with key influential bartenders and distributor partners through education in key markets. Gamora is joining the Lo-Fi team with eight years of experience in the bartending and service industry.

“I’m so excited to be joining the Lo-Fi team as a Brand Ambassador,” says Gamora. “In this role I hope to not only build on the existing growth of the brand within New York, but also continue to strengthen my own relationships within the bartender community.”

Throughout his career, Gamora has had the privilege of working under notable trade icons and establishments, including the late Sasha Petraska at Middle Branch and at Dante, one of the 50 Best Bars in the World.

During his tenure at Dante in the West Village, Gamora refined his focus on Aperitifs while training under Dante’s founding team in all aspects of bartending, service and hospitality. Gamora is also credited with managing the bar program at Jeepney, an award-winning Filipino gastropub where he created the tiki cocktail program as an homage to Filipino Tiki bartenders of the past.

Marlo Gamora will serve as Lo-Fi’s Brand Ambassador based in New York, alongside established Lo-Fi Brand Ambassadors Emma Kuhl (Miami) and Victoria Canty (Los Angeles).

For More Information:

https://www.lofiaperitifs.com/