Renowned Whisky Expert Jenna Elie Joins Shand Import Team

LOS ANGELES – Shand Import, the specialist spirits importer, has strengthened its team with the appointment of Jenna Elie as Brand Development Manager for the East Coast reporting to Founder and Managing Member Moji Shand. In this position, Elie will be instrumental in expanding the on- and off-premise footprint for Shand Import’s impressive portfolio of spirits, including Black Bull Scotch Whisky, Duncan Taylor’s Rarest Collection of single malts and Octaves, Storywood Tequila, Philbert Cognac, and Indian Summer Gin, among others.

Well-recognized within the U.S. whisky community, Jenna earned her stripes working for more than five years as a Brand Ambassador for the Scotch Malt Whisky Society of America. Her knowledge of 150 different distilleries, looking after their 6,000 members and hosting tastings across a multitude of brands and expressions positions her perfectly for her new role at Shand Import.

As @WhiskyAGoGirl on Instagram, Jenna has carved out an impressive social media following and established herself as a powerful and influential industry voice – reviewing whiskies from around the globe for her rabid followers with her trademark style and approachability. When she launched herself on the social media platform back in 2015, her ambition was to discover more about whisky and blog about it, but in short time it’s turned into a true passion project and has exposed her to some of the greatest whisky offerings from the U.S, Scotland, Ireland, Japan and more. Of note, Jenna is also renowned for appearing in the ‘Water of Life’ film about Bruichladdich and even featured on the packaging.

Based in Georgia with responsibilities extending from Florida to Maine, Jenna notes; “I’m excited to join Shand Import at a pivotal time when the company is growing and reaching out to new markets. Not only will it expand my knowledge of whisky but will allow me to stretch into exciting categories like tequila and gin. I see this as great career move, as Shand Import and its founder Moji have a sterling reputation in the industry. My number one objective is to make some major noise about this incredible portfolio of world-class spirits.”

Shand Import was founded by Moji Shand back in 2012 with headquarters in greater Los Angeles. The premise behind the company is to import small-batch spirits from around the world that are family owned or have great backstories, selling them into top-end liquor stores, hotels, bars, and restaurants.

Recently appointed Keeper of the Quaich and Shand Import Founder Moji Shand comments, “Jenna has a great reputation and comes with a wealth of experience and extensive knowledge. We are confident that she’ll be a major asset in driving the business forward into new markets and supporting the growth of the business.”

For more information on Shand Imports, visit www.shandimportllc.com. Follow us on Instagram @shand_import.

About Shand Import



Shand Import is a boutique import company located in the heart of Los Angeles, California that focuses on sourcing and importing specialty craft spirits from around the world.

They take pride in seeking out the finest spirits the world has to offer and bringing them to the United States. Their collection includes the finest Tequilas and Mezcals from Mexico, a vast selection of Cognacs from France, single malt Scottish vodka, craft gins and some of the world’s rarest and most sought-after single malt and blended Scotch whiskies.

For More Information:

http://www.shandimportllc.com