Rieger’s Straight Bourbon Whiskey Bottled in Bond Is Back and Better Than Ever for 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo.— When the two founders of J. Rieger & Co. opened the distillery, making a high-quality bourbon was a primary goal. They started putting down barrels of bourbon to age almost immediately. Last year was the first release of Rieger’s Straight Bourbon Whiskey Bottled in Bond, but the quantity of bottles made available for purchase was relatively limited given production realities from six years prior.

Kansas City’s original distillery, J. Rieger & Co., is releasing the second year of Rieger’s Straight Bourbon Whiskey Bottled in Bond, aged six years in American white oak barrels and bottled at 100 proof in accordance with Bottled in Bond regulations. This year’s release will be significantly more widely available to J. Rieger fans in the region and in select markets across the country.

Rieger’s Straight Bourbon Whiskey Bottled in Bond is also coming off a huge Double Gold Medal win at the coveted 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, announced last week, where it is also one of three finalists for Best in Class in the Bourbon category.

“In distilling you have to have patience, and we are finally seeing it pay off,” said Master Distiller Nathan Perry. “We are really excited about this year’s release of bottled in bond bourbon. Over the past several years, we have literally seen the momentum of our program. We are now putting away hundreds of barrels every month, and are looking at a rickhouse full of thousands of barrels. With our capacity for our bottled in bond program growing year after year, we look forward to bringing our fans Rieger’s Straight Bourbon Whiskey Bottled in Bond for generations to come.”

Each batch of this Kansas City original is crafted using a mash bill of 56% corn, 30% rye, and 14% malted barley, then distilled on J. Rieger & Co.’s 750-gallon copper pot still before being aged for six years in 53-gallon American white oak barrels. Bottled at 100 proof, the result is a bourbon that is smooth and full-bodied, with distinct notes of tart fruit, dark cherry, and plum. It is perfect neat, on the rocks, or in a cocktail.

J. Rieger & Co. was originally founded in 1887 in Kansas City’s West Bottoms Livestock Exchange district. The distillery offered over 100 alcoholic products on a national basis, including the iconic Monogram Whiskey, but was forced to close in 1919 with the advent of Prohibition. In 2014, 95 years after Prohibition, the brand was relaunched by business partners Ryan Maybee, co-founder of The Rieger and Manifesto, and Andy Rieger, the great-great-great-grandson of Jacob Rieger. The current distillery is in the historic Electric Park neighborhood in Kansas City. The core product line includes Kansas City Whiskey, Midwestern Dry Gin, Caffe Amaro, and Premium Wheat Vodka.

