RNDC and William Grant & Sons USA Announce Renewed National Agreement

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas— Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) and the independent family-owned distiller, William Grant & Sons USA (WG&S) announced an extension to their over 40 year partnership. WG&S brands included in the distribution agreement remain The Balvenie and Glenfiddich single malt Scotch whiskies, Hendrick’s Gin, Milagro Tequila, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder Blended Scotch, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Reyka Vodka, Hudson Whiskey, Grants Scotch and Drambuie in 25 markets across the U.S.

“The strength within the William Grant & Sons portfolio adds to the diversity of luxury products we sell nationally,” said Nick Mehall, RNDC President and CEO. “With a great portfolio and amazing brands, our collaborative partnership is focused on winning in the market. Our 25-state relationship will continue on the track for growth, especially in on-premise, and we expect continued success as we expand together. I am excited about the aligned strategy RNDC and WG&S share and look forward to building on that foundation for years to come.”

“We’re thrilled to extend this fruitful partnership alongside RNDC where together we’ve seen our businesses thrive, particularly through exceptional volume and value growth,” said Paul Basford, President and Managing Director, William Grant & Sons USA. “Our local market collaboration is the foundational strength of our partnership and continues to drive sharp execution of our route to consumer initiatives while we work to identify and align on likeminded capabilities that will support the future expansion of our award-winning brands such as our e-commerce functions, luxury agenda and national accounts delivery. Through collaborative commercial planning, we’re ensuring we’re getting the right brands, to the right people in the right way.”

The 25-market alignment was effective beginning January 1, 2023 and anticipates seeing continued growth over the next five years across several key markets such as California and Texas in addition to incremental future growth in markets like Arizona, Michigan and Ohio.

As a top beverage alcohol distributor in the nation, RNDC’s national reach helps suppliers by building strategic relationships with on- and off-premise customers to elevate their brands and reach their target consumers. RNDC currently operates in the District of Columbia and 38 states across the United States.

William Grant & Sons Holdings Ltd. is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the global premium spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distills some of the world’s leading brands of Scotch whisky, including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie range of handcrafted single malts and the world’s third largest blended Scotch, Grant’s, as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Hendrick’s Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch Whisky and Drambuie Scotch Liqueur.

Founded in 1964, William Grant & Sons USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of William Grant & Sons, Ltd. and features one of the fastest growing spirits portfolios in the US with brands including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Hendrick’s Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Drambuie, Milagro Tequila, Fistful of Bourbon, Grant’s, Hudson Whiskey, Gibson’s Finest, Monkey Shoulder, Clan MacGregor, Reyka Vodka, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, The Knot and Raynal French Brandy.

