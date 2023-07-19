RNDC Announces Retirement of West Region President Jay Johnson After 32 Years of Service

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas— Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) announced the retirement of Jay Johnson, West Region President, effective January 1.

Jay concludes his 32 years with RNDC leaving a legacy of growth and extraordinary leadership. In recent years, he paved his way to the role of EVP South Texas for RNDC before being elevated to President of SW Region. His many achievements and successes with RNDC led Jay to move to Southern California when he was offered the role of President of RNDC West in 2019.

While Jay started with the distributor tier on October 1991 at Block Distributing company, he has played a critical role through RNDC’s evolution integrating the Western states into the RNDC family and working to create a true national wholesaler.

“Throughout his tenure, Jay has been an inspiring leader, setting a high standard for his peers,” said Bob Hendrickson, Chief Operating Officer. “His ability to foster strong relationships has been instrumental in driving collaboration and delivering exceptional results. While his contributions have undoubtedly made a mark on this company, I will most value the legacy of leadership that he will leave behind.”

Prior to this role, Jay began his career in E. & J. Gallo Winery’s Management Training program in 1987 in Florida, followed by a move to Texas with Gallo in 1990. Jay is a proud alumnus of Florida State University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing, and Jay attended the University of the Incarnate Word for his Master’s in Business.

Jay’s retirement plans include moving back home to spend quality time with family, checking off interests on a long-curated life map, traveling with his wife, and pursuing new studies and passion points. As an active member on nearly 15 different boards, Jay will continue his commitment to giving back and will impart his expertise across several different industries ranging from Florida State University’s Foundation Board of Trustees to Florida State University Dedman School of Hospitality to the SabesWings Charity to Sonoma State University’s Wine Institute.

