RNDC Partners for Second Consecutive Year with Pernod Ricard for “Jameson Safe Ride Home Program”

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas— Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) announced its partnership with Pernod Ricard (PRUSA) to help keep roads safer during celebrations surrounding the St. Patrick’s Day holiday. The partnership with RNDC sponsors up to $100,000 in $10 Uber vouchers that will be distributed among RNDC’s Jameson markets through March 20, 2023, only.

“RNDC seeks out opportunities to enhance our Recipe for Responsibility program, encouraging and advocating for responsible consumption,” said Nick Mehall, CEO and President of RNDC. “We are proud to partner with Pernod Ricard to make it easy for consumers to make the right choice in safely getting home from their St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.”

Riders can claim their $10 UBER voucher by visiting this link which will unlock the discounted ride. The offer will only be valid within PRUSA partnered markets: Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Washington D.C.

“We are delighted to partner with RNDC again to bring back the successful Jameson Safe Ride Home program, particularly around St. Patrick’s Day, when we know that Jameson will be a part of celebrations with family and friends across the nation,” said John Barrett, Chief Commercial Officer of Pernod Ricard. “We have a strong philosophy at Pernod Ricard driving a return on responsibility, ensuring that our premium portfolio of products are not only enjoyed in a convivial setting but also in a responsible manner. This program forms part of our ongoing commitments to eliminate the harmful use of alcohol and drunk driving in particular.”

RNDC is proud to be in the business of selling and distributing premium alcohol beverages; however, immoderate, or irresponsible use of alcohol can have serious consequences for RNDC customers, suppliers, associates, the company, and the entire industry. #RecipeforResponsibility.

About Republic National Distributing Company

As a top beverage alcohol distributor in the nation, RNDC’s national reach helps suppliers by building strategic relationships with on- and off-premise customers to elevate their brands and reach their target consumers. RNDC currently operates in the District of Columbia and 38 states across the United States.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world’s second-largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company’s leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila , Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47 Gin, Plymouth Gin, Seagram’s Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Powers Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky; Lillet; Smithworks Vodka, Jefferson’s Bourbon, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo and Brancott Estate; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne and Mumm Napa sparkling wines.

