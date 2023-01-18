Rob Warren Joins Black Infusions Brands

BOSTON, Mass.— Black Infusions Brands announced that noted spirits marketer Rob Warren has joined the team as Chief Growth Officer. Black Infusions crafts award-winning Black Fig, Gold Apricot, and Dark Cherry all-natural infused vodkas and The Original Dirty Shirley RTD.

Warren, a long-time industry veteran with Seagram, Allied-Domecq, and Diageo; has held global, national, and regional roles in sales, marketing, and general management. Most notably, he was instrumental in ensuring Diageo’s North American Whiskies and Tequila portfolios were prepared for the transformational growth these two categories have undergone. He is also credited with piloting the portfolio strategy and business driver metrics in the U.S that is now a global standard for Diageo.

For the past five years, Rob has been a founder and business partner with Arthur Shapiro in the drinks industry consultancy Wisdom & Booze, LLC. He simultaneously has served as an advisor/investor in Black Infusions Brands. He will continue his partnership with Sharpiro advising select clientele along with his expanded role at Black Infusions Brands.

“Having someone with Rob’s credentials who has agreed to expand his role in my company is a great way to start 2023,” said Michael Davidson, co-founder of Black Infusions Brands. “He believes in our brands, and I know he will bring the insights, drive, and execution to fuel our continued growth.”

Warren will work with Michael and Barbara Davidson, co-founders, to accelerate brand growth, build teamwork and combine entrepreneurial energy with managerial disciplines.

Black Infusions products are currently distributed in 19 markets, including California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Texas, Vermont, and Washington, DC and are available online.

About Black Infusions



Black Infusions produces award-winning premium craft spirits from two ingredients: dried fruit and vodka. All Black Infusions products are free of artificial sugars, flavors and colors and are among the highest-rated vodkas ever reviewed by Wine Enthusiast magazine. Uniquely versatile, Black Infusions elevate cocktails – both traditional and modern – across all occasions, even those where vodka traditionally doesn’t play. The company’s three products, Black Fig, Gold Apricot and Dark Cherry, were created by Michael Davidson, CEO of Black Infusions and Boston-area entrepreneur. They were inspired by the old-fashioned but effective method of steeping real fruit in neutral spirits made from corn.

For More Information:

https://blackinfusions.com/