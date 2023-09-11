Rosebank Unveils 31 Year Old Lowland Single Malt in US

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Rosebank, a Lowland Single Malt Whisky brand within the Ian Macleod Distillers portfolio, is thrilled to announce the launch of their rare 31 Year Old throughout the United States. This launch is the second of three in the global series of legacy Rosebank releases, epitomizing the qualities that earned Rosebank reverence as “The King of the Lowlands.”

Rosebank 31 Year Old is a rare bottling drawn from casks that were salvaged before the distillery’s closing in 1993. Despite spending over three decades in casks, the Lowland single malt retains alluringly light and vibrant characteristics. The liquid leads with citrus bursts, soft vanilla and candied almonds. Camomile, berry and baked banana grace the palate, with a signature smooth finish of sweet peaches, oak and herbal notes.

Malcolm Rennie, Manager of Rosebank Distillery, says, “This is the first Rosebank release during my tenure as Distillery Manager and I’m under no illusions as to the importance of this launch. The spirit was distilled before the distillery closed its doors and has matured in casks ever since, waiting to be awoken.”

“It fills me with great pride to know that the 31 Year Old will be the last “old Rosebank” release before the distillery reopens to the public. The revival of this sleeping giant is a huge moment for the whisky community, but most importantly for the people of Falkirk who have patiently awaited its return for three decades.”

Recently, the Rosebank Distillery has completed their first distillation runs since being closed for more than thirty years. In 2024, the distillery will offer a world-class visitor experience for Rosebank fans around the world, with the finishing touches being applied to a series of amazing spaces across the historic site.

This is Rosebank’s second launch since being purchased by Ian Macleod Distillers in 2017. Consumers can now purchase the Rosebank 31 Year Old Lowland Single Malt Scotch Whisky at 48.1% ABV in select retail shops throughout the U.S. for $3,299 at 7ooml sized bottles.

About Rosebank

Owned by Ian Macleod Distillers, one of Scotland’s leading independent family-owned distillers, ‘The King of the Lowlands’ makes a highly anticipated return. Breathing life back into the esteemed Scottish distillery and the surrounding community in Falkirk, after being mothballed in 1993, Rosebank will be restored to its former glory as the distillery re-opens in 2024. Regarded as one of the lightest, most floral Scotch whiskies ever made, Rosebank whisky is a non peated, triple distilled, Lowland Single Malt. The fruity floral style is achieved through the marrying of Rosebank’s triple distillation and worm tub condensers – a unique production technique of the Rosebank distillation process.

About Ian Macleod Distillers: Rosebank is owned by Ian Macleod Distillers. Established in 1933, Ian Macleod Distillers is one of Scotland’s leading independent, family-owned distillers, blenders and bottlers. Ian Macleod Distillers is the world’s 10th largest Scotch Whisky company, producing and selling over 15 million bottles of spirits every year. Ian Macleod Distillers has built up an enviable portfolio of premium quality spirits and is proud brand proprietor of Glengoyne, Tamdhu, Rosebank and Smokehead Scotch whiskies and Edinburgh Gin to name but a few.

https://www.rosebank.com/