Ross & Squibb Distillery Partners With The Chris Long Foundation’s Waterboys Initiative to Combat Water Scarcity in Kenya

Ross & Squibb Distillery and its Remus Bourbon and Rossville Union Rye Whiskey brands are partnering with NFL legend Chris Long and his Foundation’s Waterboys Initiative to bring a lasting source of clean, safe water to a community of 1,600 in arid southern Kenya.

Sitting atop the Great Miami Buried Valley Aquifer, Ross & Squibb Distillery has benefitted from the abundant clean water the aquifer provides since 1847. Now, Indiana’s oldest distillery wants to show appreciation for this vital resource by helping bring clean water, and the opportunities that come with it, to the community of Oloile in Kenya.

The project consists of a deep borehole well, elevated water storage and a distribution system to serve the residents of Oloile. The Chris Long Foundation’s Kenya implementing partner, Well Aware, is managing drilling and construction and expects the new water system to be operational in August.

The new water system will change lives. With annual rainfall of less than 3.5 inches and recent drought lasting up to two years, the Oloile community has been forced to consume contaminated water from seasonal rivers and untreated rainwater harvested from roofs, or to drink water from hand-dug holes. Accessing fresh, clean water will alleviate cases of water-borne disease and free up residents to grow small gardens or spend time on income-generating activities rather than searching for drinking water.

“We are honored to work with Waterboys and Well Aware to bring life-sustaining water to the Oloile community,” said Shanae Randolph, Marketing Director-Brands for MGP’s Luxco Branded Spirits. “We’ve always been grateful for the clean water we have in Lawrenceburg, Indiana and this partnership helps us share that necessity for a far more important cause.”

Chris Long, two-time Super Bowl Champion and founder of the Waterboys Initiative, said Ross & Squibb was instrumental in making the Oloile project a reality. “Their funding and dedication to this cause help us extend our impact, offering a lifeline to communities in dire need of clean water.”

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP’s Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from four distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; and Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Penelope Bourbon, Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan’s Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey, Green Hat Gin and other well-recognized brands.

About the Chris Long Foundation and Waterboys

The Chris Long Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit founded by two-time Super Bowl Champion and 2018 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, Chris Long. We mobilize champions, service providers, and experts to help communities access clean water, address basic needs for youth and families, and inspire others to make an impact at home and abroad. Our vision is access and opportunity everywhere. To date, the Waterboys initiative has provided clean water to over 550,000 people in need at home and abroad.

