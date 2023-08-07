Ross & Squibb Distillery Re-Energizes Barrel Program for 2023

Lawrenceburg, Indiana-based Ross & Squibb Distillery announced enhancements to its barrel programs for 2023.

New for 2023, Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey Single Barrel will feature updated, custom packaging. Each bottle features a new label providing more details, including the name of the purchaser/retail account, the year selected, the number and mash bill of the barrel and the proof point at which the bourbon was bottled.

The selection process has been enhanced as well. In addition to its mailed sample-kit option for barrel selection, Ross & Squibb Distillery now offers private barrel-selection opportunities with Master Distiller Ian Stirsman at the Lawrenceburg, Indiana, distillery on a pre-reservation-only basis. The on-site experience includes a tour of the 175-year-old distillery and a private tasting/sampling in the distillery’s tasting room and Customer Innovation Center, featuring a stunning, custom-made Indiana-white-oak table with a base crafted to resemble the nearby Carrol Cropper Bridge, which connects Indiana to Kentucky.

For 2023, Remus Bourbon barrels aged between 4-5 years have been set aside for the program. Customers can choose from among three mash bills (51% corn/39% rye/10% malted rye; 75% corn/21% rye/4% barley malt; or 60% corn/36% rye/4% barley malt), which can be bottled at three different proof ranges (103.8. 109.1 or 113.2). Each barrel of 2023 Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey Single Barrel selected yields approximately 30 6-in cases, with a suggested retail price of $59.99.

“We put a lot of time, energy and creativity into every barrel of whiskey we create, and we are proud to share the fruits of those efforts with our customers through our barrel program,” said Stirsman. “For those who are interested, I am especially excited to host our private selection opportunities and provide an experience as memorable as the products we create.”

Ross & Squibb Distillery’s barrel program also includes Rossville Union Rye Single Barrel offerings. Select barrels of four-to-five-year-old barrels have been set aside. Customers can select from among three mash bills (95% rye/5% barley malt; 51% rye/49% barley malt; or 51% rye/45% corn/4% barley malt), which can be bottled at three different proof points (102.5, 108.2 or 112.2). Each barrel of 2023 Rossville Union Rye Single Barrel yields approximately 30 6-in cases of 700 ml bottles, with a suggested retail price of $59.99.

