Sagamore Spirit Expands in Canada with Introduction of Cask Strength Rye Whiskey

BALTIMORE, Md. – Sagamore Spirit, the Maryland-made rye whiskey with more than 200 awards to its name, is expanding its presence north of the border with the debut of its Cask Strength Rye Whiskey in Canada. Beginning this month, fans in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan can find bottles of the critically lauded 112.2-proof whiskey on shelves alongside Sagamore Spirit Signature and Double Oak Rye Whiskies.

Like all of its whiskies, Sagamore Spirit Cask Strength is a blend of straight high-rye and low-rye mash bills aged four to seven years, graced with just a touch of naturally limestone-filtered water from its 1909-built spring house. The result is a complex and layered whiskey with notes of dark chocolate paired with black pepper and brown sugar.

Roy + Co. SELECTIONS will handle distribution throughout Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

“The thirst for balanced American rye whiskey, Maryland-style, among our neighbors up north is inspiring. It affirms how today’s whiskey drinkers are open to new ideas, and in Canada’s case, a different idea of what rye whiskey can be,” said Sagamore Spirit CEO/CFO Drew Thorn. “The response to our Signature and Double Oak rye whiskies exceeded our expectations and signaled that the time was right to bring our Cask Strength Rye Whiskey to Canada, the boldest of our three core expressions.”

“We are excited to be releasing the Sagamore Cask Strength in Canada,” said John McLaughlin, Vice President Western Canada at Roy + Co. SELECTIONS. “Coming off the heels of the successful launch of the Double Oak and Sherry Finished Rye, the bold flavours of the Cask Strength are a perfect complement to a hot, Canadian summer evening.”

Sagamore Spirit first debuted in Canada in 2020. Sagamore Spirit Rye Whiskey can now be found globally in Canada, The Caribbean, China, Europe, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Panama, The Philippines, The United Kingdom, and The United States.

About Sagamore Spirit

Inspired by the legacy of Maryland Rye and today’s spirit consumer, Sagamore Spirit is driven to craft the world’s best Rye Whiskey while strengthening its collective communities. Its award-winning five-acre waterfront distillery in Baltimore is reclaiming the city’s rightful place in America’s whiskey history, where storied distillers crafted rye whiskey for more than 150 years before Kentucky was founded.

Maryland Rye Whiskey was known to be full bodied yet notably more balanced than other regional rye styles, and Sagamore Spirit has picked up the torch. Its American Rye Whiskies have earned more than 200 awards internationally, including “World’s Best Rye Whiskey” in 2019 at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Sagamore Spirit’s distillation team blends two different rye mash bills – a high rye and a low rye – and then adds pure Maryland limestone-filtered spring water, transported 22 miles from Sagamore Farm, to craft the brand’s 83-proof Maryland-Style Rye Whiskey. To learn more about Sagamore Spirit’s core expressions, including its Rye Whiskey, Cask Strength Rye Whiskey and Double Oak Rye Whiskey, as well as limited-time Reserve Series releases, visit www.SagamoreSpirit.com.

About Roy + Co SELECTIONS

Roy + Co. SELECTIONS is a fast-growing, premium beverage alcohol agency responsible for the sales and marketing of world-class wine and spirit brands across Canada. Our vision is to build our future together with our team, supplier partners, and key stakeholders, based on a strong foundation of mutual respect, inclusion, and trust. Founded by President Caroline Roy, Roy + Co. is the first female founded wine and spirits agency in Canada and 100% Canadian owned and operated.

