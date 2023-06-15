Saint Brendan’s Irish Cream Introduces Salted Caramel Variant

Summer just got a little sweeter with the launch of Saint Brendan’s Irish Cream Salted Caramel. Made with award-winning, triple-distilled Irish whiskey, all-natural cream from Irish dairy farms and salted caramel flavor, Saint Brendan’s Salted Caramel brings a new sweet-and-salty twist to traditional Irish cream. Produced by Niche Drinks in Northern Ireland, Saint Brendan’s Salted Caramel is bottled at 34 proof (17% ABV) and is available in a 750 ml bottle. Saint Brendan’s Irish Cream Salted Caramel will be available by the end of July at a suggested retail price of $14.99 per 750 ml bottle.

Saint Brendan’s Irish Cream Salted Caramel features aromas of sweet vanilla, caramel and toffee on the nose with silky cream and sweet whiskey on the palate. The warm, sugary finish highlights the sea salt and rich caramel flavor.

“The salted caramel flavor combination continues to grow in popularity with adult consumers,” said Allison O’Brien, brand manager for Luxco’s Irish Portfolio. “Adding this ultimate sweet-and-salty combination to Saint Brendan’s Irish Cream was a perfect match, resulting in a product that delivers across the taste profile. I expect our Salted Caramel will be a go-to choice for adults looking for a fun, boozy treat – especially during the summer months.”

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP’s Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from four distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; and Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan’s Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey, Green Hat Gin and other well-recognized brands. For more information about the company and its brands, visit luxco.com.

