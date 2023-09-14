Santo Spirits Unveils First Consumer Brand Experience in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Santo Spirits partners Sammy Hagar and Guy Fieri are pleased to announce the opening of the first Santo Spirits Visitor Center in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The vibrant homage to all things Santo is located in the heavily trafficked marina area, just a few minutes from Sammy’s legendary Cabo Wabo Cantina, giving visitors and locals alike the chance to experience the full Santo lineup of tequilas, including Blanco, Reposado, Blanco 110 Proof and the recently released Añejo, as well as Mezquila, the pioneering Mezcal/Tequila blend.

Adjacent to the popular WTF Burger Bar, the Santo Spirits Visitor Center offers consumers a tasting experience of the entire portfolio as well as flights for USD$30, plus individual samplings of each product and full bottle purchases. In addition, visitors can learn more about the production of Santo Spirits, which are crafted by third-generation distiller Juan Eduardo Nuñez and tequilera Karina Rojo at El Viejito Distillery (NOM 1107) in Atotonilco el Alto, Jalisco, using time-honored methods focused on preserving the heritage of bold agave flavor from when tequila was first made in Mexico centuries ago.

“Sammy has a long history with the amazing town of Cabo San Lucas, so when it came time to open our first Santo Spirits consumer experience, we knew it was a natural fit,” said Ana Kornegay, Vice President of Marketing for Santo Spirits. “Our space next to WTF Burger Bar creates a very compelling one-two punch for flavor lovers.”

Chef and WTF Burger Bar owner Jimmy Maddin has over 40 years of experience in the restaurant business. He graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York and spent 25 years at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas as executive chef and vice president of food and beverage prior to opening WTF Burger Bar in 2014.

“When Sammy and I started exploring the idea of putting the Santo Spirits Visitor Center connected to the WTF Burger Bar in Cabo, I thought it was a no brainer,” said Maddin. “Of course, tequila goes great with Mexican food, but as a chef, I can tell you that a Santo margarita, with those bright, rich agave-forward flavors, is pure magic with one of our burgers. This is an ideal pairing.”

In addition to learning more about Mexico’s national spirit and getting to sample some of the world’s best tequilas, consumers can also purchase merchandise and gear exclusive to the Santo Spirits Visitor Center, which is open 10 am to 9 pm daily and is located at Int. 40 Puerto Paraiso Mall, El Medano Ejidal, 23453 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S.

All Santo Spirits products are available nationwide in the United States, as well as in Mexico, Canada, Japan, South Africa, the Philippines, and online at shopsantospirit.com. Santo Spirits is represented by Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits in 44 markets across the U.S.

About Santo Spirits



Santo Spirits was born from a decades-old friendship between Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar and internationally renowned chef Guy Fieri. Having introduced the U.S. to super premium 100% Blue Weber Agave tequila with his first brand back in 1996, Sammy teamed up with Guy in 2019 looking for one thing – bold, authentic flavor achieved through uncompromising quality. Of course, being Sammy and Guy, they also wanted to make the best tequilas in the world. Paramount to their vision, all Santo Spirits tequila products must be additive free and carefully crafted using time-honored traditional methods that allow the agave to shine through. This led them to the famed El Viejito Distillery, founded in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico in 1937 and helmed by a third-generation distiller. Santo Spirits’ award-winning portfolio includes a Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and a 110-proof Blanco Tequila, along with Mezquila – the world’s first tequila and mezcal blend.

For More Information:

https://www.santospirit.com/home/