Santo Spirits Unveils Packaging Refresh for Agave Spirits Portfolio

Coinciding with the launch of the company’s first Añejo expression, Santo Spirits unveils new, sleek packaging for their core line of agave spirits from tequila visionary Sammy Hagar and partner Guy Fieri. This marks the first major packaging refresh since the brand launched in 2017.

Included in the update are 100% additive-free Santo Tequila Blanco ($44.99), Santo Tequila Reposado ($49.99) and Santo Tequila Añejo ($74.99). The packaging for Santo Tequila Mezquila ($59.99) – the brand’s unique Mezcal/Tequila blend – has also been redesigned. Developed by long-time Hagar creative collaborator Todd Gallopo and Meat and Potatoes of Los Angeles, the refresh includes an all-new custom glass bottle, accompanying label and closure.

“Our packaging refresh for the core line of Santo agave spirits, along with the recent launch of Santo Tequila Añejo, serves as the kicking-off point for our broader business strategy to further premiumize the brand to match the exceptionally high-quality of our liquid,” said Dan Butkus, President and CEO of Santo Spirits. “It was critical that we have the best calling card possible as our five-year growth strategy shifts into high gear and we work closely with our distributor partners to increase our on- and off-premise presence both in the U.S. and internationally.”

Replacing the former rectangular painted bottle is a new, square clear bottle, which allows for a stronger shelf presence and more branding real estate, including ornate embossed flourishes and brand marks on one side of the bottle, lending a look of traditional Mexican tile. Those with keen eyes will notice several Easter egg surprises, like the familiar Santo cross pattern under the base of the bottle, serving as a clever non-slip grip. Along the bottle neck, which has been designed for an easier grip, an embossed Santo cross points north to a gold rim “halo” nestled under the wood enclosure with synthetic cork stopper.

The debossed area traversing three sides of the glass holds the updated label that now wraps the bottle and includes Hagar’s and Fieri’s signatures on the side. The label itself, which still features the stylish Santo logo, has been upgraded from acetate to paper to decrease glare and improve visibility and readability, particularly on a backbar.

All Santo Spirits products are available nationwide in the United States, as well as in Mexico, Canada, Japan, South Africa, the Philippines, and online at shopsantospirit.com. Santo Spirits is represented by Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits in 44 markets across the U.S.

About Santo Spirits

Santo Spirits was born from a decades-old friendship between Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar and internationally renowned chef Guy Fieri. Having introduced the U.S. to super premium 100% Blue Weber Agave tequila with his first brand back in 1996, Sammy teamed up with Guy in 2019 looking for one thing – bold, authentic flavor achieved through uncompromising quality. Of course, being Sammy and Guy, they also wanted to make the best tequilas in the world. Paramount to their vision, all Santo Spirits tequila products must be additive free and carefully crafted using time-honored traditional methods that allow the agave to shine through. This led them to the famed El Viejito Distillery, founded in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico in 1937 and helmed by a third-generation distiller. Santo Spirits’ award-winning portfolio includes a Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and a 110-proof Blanco Tequila, along with Mezquila – the world’s first tequila and mezcal blend.

For More Information:

https://www.santospirit.com/home/