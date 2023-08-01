See the Elephant Amaro Expands Distribution into New York and Massachusetts

BOSTON, Mass.— See the Elephant Amaro, a renowned brand known for its unique rucola style amaro made in Italy, is thrilled to announce its distribution partnership with Blueprint Brands, the esteemed spirits division of Sheehan Family Companies. This exciting collaboration marks an important milestone for See the Elephant as it expands its distribution into two new markets: New York and Massachusetts. These two states represent two of the top five states for consumers interested in amaro, which makes this a huge opportunity for See the Elephant to continue growing.

Amaro, a traditional Italian herbal liqueur, has experienced a significant surge in popularity and growth in recent years. The complex and nuanced flavors of amaro have captivated the palates of spirits enthusiasts worldwide, leading to a growing demand for high-quality and authentic offerings. See the Elephant Amaro has been at the forefront of this trend, delivering an exceptional product that has garnered a loyal and passionate following in South Carolina and Pennsylvania. See the Elephant is a rucola style amaro made from arugula in Italy. David Brooks, Spirits & Education Director at Sheehan Family Companies had this to say “Sheehan Family Companies is EXTREMELY excited to be launching See the Elephant, one of the first rucola style amari in the United States.” This unique ingredient gives See the Elephant a really interesting, unique, balanced yet complex bittersweet taste profile.

See the Elephant Amaro has garnered praise for its meticulous craftsmanship and commitment to using only the finest ingredients. See the Elephant is considered a “zero kilometer” or farm-to-bottle amaro with all the key ingredients coming from the Cilento region of Italy. The brand showcases a wide range of flavors, from bold and bitter to subtly sweet, appealing to a diverse range of preferences. See the Elephant is really meant to be an authentic Italian amaro for drinkers just starting to explore the amari category – it’s flavorful, sweet, bold, complex, with just a touch of bitterness.

With its expansion into New York and Massachusetts, See the Elephant Amaro aims to meet the growing demand for premium amaro in these vibrant markets. New York, known for its thriving cocktail scene and sophisticated consumer base, presents an ideal environment for See the Elephant to introduce its distinctive offerings. Massachusetts, with its rich culinary culture and discerning consumers, offers a similar opportunity for the brand to make a significant impact.

“See the elephant” is a phrase that originated during the 19th century and has since become a popular metaphorical American expression. In the context of the Amaro brand “See the Elephant,” it carries a symbolic meaning that aligns with the brand– venturing out to see grandiose things for oneself. In the United States, the first elephant to be exhibited in New York was named Old Bet, and her arrival created quite a buzz and excitement among the public. People from all over came to “see the elephant,” meaning they wanted to witness this unique and extraordinary spectacle for themselves. This phrase came to represent the experience of encountering something remarkable and out of the ordinary. So it is with great pleasure that we are now able to “see the elephant” once again in New York!

Founder of See the Elephant, Kyle Harder, expressed his excitement about the expansion into these new markets, saying, “Amaro has become a beloved spirit among enthusiasts, and we are thrilled to bring See the Elephant Amaro to the discerning consumers in New York and Massachusetts. Our dedication to tradition, quality, and flavor has resonated with our customers, and we are eager to share our passion with a broader audience. Partnering with Blueprint Brands, a distributor of great expertise and reputation, will help us reach new heights in these markets.”

The partnership between See the Elephant Amaro and Blueprint Brands is a testament to the growing popularity and demand for amaro. As consumers continue to explore and appreciate the complexity and depth of this spirit category, See the Elephant is poised to provide an unparalleled drinking experience that showcases the true essence of amaro.

See the Elephant Amaro’s expansion into New York and Massachusetts with Blueprint Brands will not only strengthen the brand’s presence but also contribute to the overall growth of the amaro market. This partnership will offer consumers in these markets greater accessibility to premium amaro spirits, allowing them to elevate their drinking experiences and discover new depths of flavor.

About See the Elephant Amaro

See the Elephant is a rucola style amaro, made from arugula on the Cilento coast of southern Italy. See the Elephant uses unique ingredients to show with each sip that getting off the beaten path is where real adventure lives. See the Elephant means to go out and experience life firsthand. Made from a generations old recipe, bottled at 30% ABV or 60 proof, the taste profile is a bittersweet full-bodied botanical with vanilla and caramel sweetness growing into an aromatic finish following the trajectory of a night well spent and a life well lived. Drink now & command a common joy. More information is available at elephantamaro.com. See the Elephant is currently available in NY, MA, SC and PA as well as on the website at elephantamaro.com.

About Blueprint Brands

Blueprint Brands is the spirits division of Sheehan Family Companies, a leading beverage distributor in the United States. Blueprint Brands provides exceptional service and representing a portfolio of distinguished brands in the spirits industry.

For More Information:

