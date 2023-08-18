SelvaRey Rum Partners With The Last Crumb To Create The Cadillac Cookie For National Rum Day

New York, N.Y. — SelvaRey Rum, the premium, single-estate rum from Panama, announces today its collaboration with Los Angeles-based luxury cookie company, Last Crumb, to release a limited edition mojito flavored cookie, ‘The Cadillac,’ in celebration of National Rum Day. It will be included in the limited-edition Sweet Escape collection, which will be available for purchase from August 16th to August 18th at lastcrumb.com.

Drawing inspiration from the classic summer rum cocktail, the mojito, ‘The Cadillac’ is made from brown sugar, caramelized butter, fresh mint, hand-squeezed lime juice, lime zest, salted caramel swirl, a generous pour of SelvaRey White Rum, a blend of 3 and 5-year-old rums aged in bourbon barrels, adding an element of tropical luxury.

In addition to ‘The Cadillac,’ The Sweet Escape Collection includes ‘Donkey Kong,’ a Banana Cream Pie cookie, and ‘The Mint Royale,’ a mint chip cookie. The box will include four of each flavor variation for a total of twelve cookies, and retailing for $140.

Launched in 2014 by Seth Gold, Marc Gold, Robert Herzig, and co-owned by superstar Bruno Mars, SelvaRey is a range of premium rums distilled in Panama by Master Blender Don ‘Pancho’ Francisco Fernandez. The brand prioritizes using only the highest quality ingredients with no additives and a completely sustainable production. Evoking ‘tropical luxury wherever you are,’ the portfolio of awarded expressions includes White Rum, featuring a blend of 3 and 5-year-old rums aged in bourbon barrels and then delicately charcoal-filtered for clarity; Coconut Rum, a 2-year-old rum infused with natural coconut; and Chocolate Rum, a 5-year-old rum infused with natural chocolate. The pinnacle of tropical luxury is the Owners Reserve, crafted by the legendary Maestro Ronero from a blend of rums aged from 15 to 25 years in American oak.

Having built a cult following across the US amongst cookie lovers and foodies alike for turning the humble cookie on its head, the Last Crumb is an LA-based bakery shipping bespoke cookie boxes nationwide. With their Core Collection box that includes twelve flavors retailing for $140, the Last Crumb cookies have become a symbol of status, combining delicious flavors and surprising textures to create a memorable and indulgent experience. The brand has generated incredible hype amongst its customer base, with the cookies quickly selling out following each drop.

Both SelvaRey and the Last Crumb have amassed a legion of celebrity fans that include Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Chrissy Teigen, and Kelly Rowland, and the brands couldn’t be more excited to celebrate National Rum Day together. As the resident cool kids on the block, they have revolutionized the humble cookie and mojito into a luxurious, decadent experience.

The limited edition ‘Sweet Escape’ collection will be available from Wednesday, August 16 until Friday, August 18th or until sold out. Customers can purchase exclusively from www.lastcrumb.com.

For more information on SelvaRey Rum, visit www.selvarey.com and follow along on social @selvareyrum. To find out more about Last Crumb, visit www.lastcrumb.com and follow on social @lastcrumb.

About SelvaRey

SelvaRey is a collection of the finest, sustainable, single-estate rums crafted in the jungles of Panama by world-renowned Maestro Ronero Francisco “Don Pancho” Fernandez. Each variant boasts a luxuriously smooth and distinctively balanced character. From harvesting the sugarcane and pressing the juice to the distillation and blending, the rums adhere to the highest quality standard and represent the intense passion and commitment to craft from the people behind the spirit.

About Last Crumb

Last Crumb is the most exclusive and luxurious cookie experience on the market. Founded in 2021, Last Crumb combines a high-end lifestyle experience with indulgent cookies that offer bespoke flavors. Each of Last Crumb’s cookies are handmade in Los Angeles using a proprietary three-day dough preparation process, then baked to perfection. Last Crumb utilizes an exclusive “drop” model inspired by luxury streetwear, releasing cookies on a weekly basis with very limited quantities available to purchase for those on the list.

For More Information:

https://selvarey.com