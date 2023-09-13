Sláinte Irish Whiskey Expands Footprint With Distribution in Nevada and New York

Purpose-led whiskey brand Sláinte Irish Whiskey announced their distribution to Las Vegas, Nevada and New York, two key additional markets for their rapidly growing U.S. footprint, as well as their availability in Spec’s liquor stores nationwide across Texas. As the Lone Star State’s largest provider of wines, spirits, beers and finer foods with over 180 locations, this launch will play an integral part in bringing the spirit of Sláinte to Texas consumers.

“It’s really special to see Sláinte arrive in my home turf of New York,” says co-founder Liev Schreiber. “I’m so proud of both the product and the overall brand we’ve created, and how we’ve been able to allocate some of the funds from our sales to BlueCheck Ukraine along the way.”

“Our team could not be more thrilled to announce distribution in Las Vegas and New York, two of the most important marketplaces for spirits,” says co-founder Richard Davies. “As a brand that’s only been available to the public for less than a year we are immensely proud with how quickly our U.S. footprint has grown, and we are excited to see what the next year has in store for Sláinte.”

Sláinte Irish Whiskey is working with Tian Beverage Distribution to supply their Smooth Blend bottles to Lee’s Discount Liquor stores across Las Vegas, the largest liquor store chain in Nevada. Additionally, Sláinte will be working alongside their appointed distribution company Royal Wine Corp. to bring the smooth, golden spirit to New York consumers.

“We are delighted and eager to contribute to the exposure of such a pleasant brand within the Irish Whiskey category.” says Tian Beverage and OneUp Wine and Spirits. “Let’s get after it, Sláinte!”

“Irish heritage is very strong in New York. From building the infrastructure of this great city, to the widespread celebrations on St Patrick’s Day” says Joselyn Mendez, VP Spirits Business Development at Royal Wine Corp. “There is no better way to celebrate this legacy than raising a glass of Sláinte Irish Whiskey.”

Founded by actor and director, Liev Schreiber, and drinks industry expert, Richard Davies, Sláinte Irish Whiskey is an award-winning whiskey that first launched in September 2022.

About Sláinte Irish Whiskey

Sláinte Irish Whiskey is a smooth, multi award-winning Irish whiskey co-founded by Liev Schreiber and Richard Davies. Aged in American bourbon oak barrels and finished in sherry casks, Sláinte is distilled, matured and bottled in Ireland. Sláinte celebrates life journeys, while sharing moments and events that promote unity and friendship while giving back to those most in need.

For More Information:

https://slaintewhiskey.com/