Sláinte Irish Whiskey Expands U.S Footprint by Launching Distribution in Seven States

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Sláinte Irish Whiskey is quickly expanding their U.S. presence by launching distribution in seven new states. The Smooth Blend was previously sold exclusively online for $37.99 per bottle, but is now available for purchase in Texas, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, California and Massachusetts.

Sláinte Irish Whiskey has expanded its footprint, bringing on new teams to support their rapid growth. Strongside Brands, a leading agency with decades of experience in the spirits industry, will be working as Sláinte’s sales team in Texas and Florida. Park Street will serve as Slainte’s distribution team in California and New York, while Allied Beverage will tackle New Jersey. Sunshine Beverage will be the brand’s distribution partner in Florida, with Green Light Distribution serving Texas. TIAN Beverage Distributor will handle Nevada, and Martignetti Companies will take on Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The multi award-winning Irish Whiskey has quickly established its place in the U.S. market. Founded by actor and director, Liev Schreiber, and drinks industry expert, Richard Davies, Sláinte Irish Whiskey launched in September 2022. Most importantly, this triple distilled whiskey also supports Schreiber’s non-profit, BlueCheck Ukraine, by allocating $1 of every Smooth Blend sale to the organization. This aid helps BlueCheck Ukraine provide urgent financial support to Ukrainian NGOs and do other critical humanitarian work.

Sláinte Irish Whiskey also boasts a Limited Edition blend, an extremely rare single malt whiskey with a suggested donation starting at $499.99. One hundred percent of all proceeds from this 18-year-old spirit go directly to BlueCheck Ukraine.

“We are elated to expand the footprint of Sláinte Irish Whiskey in these key territories in the United States,” says Schreiber. ”Bringing Sláinte to even more people nationwide will help us raise additional money and awareness for BlueCheck Ukraine, which is our ultimate goal.”

Sláinte Irish Whiskey’s expansion initiatives are met with heavy public relations and marketing support from The Brand Agencyand Vans General Store, a rarity for a start-up spirits brand. This type of agency backing ultimately helps Sláinte scale the brand nationwide and beyond.

“I’m very excited to see the initial rollout of Sláinte Irish Whiskey unraveling as planned,” adds founder Richard Davies. “We initially launched online with the strategic intention of being sold in stores throughout the U.S. soon after, and I’m thrilled we were able to follow our business objectives within the planned timeline. Our distribution partners and sales teams are extremely excited by the positive feedback Sláinte has received. We are picking up some very prestigious and influential listings in our geographical locations, which proves our quality product with its give-back component is resonating well with consumers. Exciting times ahead!”

About Sláinte Irish Whiskey

Sláinte Irish Whiskey is a smooth, multi award-winning Irish whiskey co-founded by Liev Schreiber and Richard Davies. Aged in American bourbon oak barrels and finished in sherry casks, Sláinte is distilled, matured and bottled in Ireland. Sláinte celebrates life journeys, while sharing moments and events that promote unity and friendship while giving back to those most in need.

For More Information:

https://slaintewhiskey.com/