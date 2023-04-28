Smokehead Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky Launches Tequila Cask Terminado

Smokehead, an Islay single malt scotch whisky brand within the Ian Macleod Distillers portfolio, continues to push the boundaries within scotch whisky by announcing the U.S. launch of their Tequila Cask Terminado, which further diversifies Smokehead’s already award-winning and experimental portfolio.

The Tequila Cask Terminado embodies the rebellious nature of Smokehead and provides an innovative way for those to enjoy a classic Islay scotch whisky. Produced by maturing Smokehead in ex-Bourbon barrels with a finish in Mexican Tequila oak casks, the result: a deadly good whisky.

The tequila cask finish provides a noteworthy taste where fiery peat awakes with wild agave. Smoke mixes with chewy meringue, fresh blood orange and barbecued pineapple. You’ll also find notes of smooth toffee, vibrant lime and ambrosian peaches. The finish, long and sweet with heat. You ain’t tasted nothing like this before.

Wholeheartedly embracing the brand’s unruly nature and infectious zest for whisky experimentation, Tequila Cask Terminado is the ultimate party-starting serve to sip upon in both intimate or social settings.

Smokehead recommends letting the liquid speak for itself and serving it straight or on the rocks. For cocktail aficionados, how about a ’Palominado’? An unconventional Paloma that swaps tequila with the Terminado. Nevertheless, there are no rules or limits to the way Smokehead can be enjoyed. Inquisitiveness is encouraged.

Michael Sim, Chief Smokehead Ambassador commented: “Smokehead takes the best of Islay single malt and constantly pushes the boundaries of what classic whisky is and how it’s perceived. Tequila Terminado very much comes out of the “why not” category, taking flavours in Islay single malt to different corners just as our other whiskies already have, Sherry Blast, Rum Cask Rebel and Twisted Stout.

Smokehead has always ripped up the rule book, therefore finishing a peated single malt in a tequila cask is nothing ground-breaking for us. It was a natural step now that Tequila casks can be used in single malt maturation, allowing us to combine our heavily peated Smokehead and fabulous Tequila casks. The result is a whisky that is hard to put your finger on in terms of taste and style, just the way we like it!”

Smokehead Tequila Cask Terminado will be available in 700ml sized bottles at 43% ABV. Consumers can purchase the whisky starting now in select retail shops in the U.S. for an SRP of $79.99.

About Smokehead: Smokehead is an award-winning premium Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky born of a simple ambition: to smoke tradition and forge a new path. Owned by Ian Macleod Distillers, it is a scotch whisky that has a Brilliantly Rebellious attitude and smoky sweet taste. Smokehead relentlessly explores new flavors to break the rules and to challenge the status quo.

About Ian Macleod Distillers: Established in 1933, Ian Macleod Distillers is one of Scotland’s leading independent, family-owned distillers, blenders and bottlers. Ian Macleod Distillers is the world’s 10th largest Scotch Whisky company, producing and selling over 15 million bottles of spirits every year. Ian Macleod Distillers has built up an enviable portfolio of premium quality spirits and is proud brand proprietor of Glengoyne, Tamdhu, Rosebank and Smokehead Scotch whiskies and Edinburgh Gin to name but a few.

