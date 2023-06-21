Solento Organic Tequila Announces National Expansion with Total Wine

San Diego, Calif. — Solento is thrilled to announce its expanded partnership with Total Wine, the nation’s largest independent retailer of fine wines and spirits. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Solento’s journey towards expanding its presence nationwide.

On the heels of Solento’s successful launch in Total Wine California, the brand will now be available at Total Wine in; Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Texas, New York, and New Jersey. With Total Wine’s extensive network of stores across the United States, Solento Organic Tequila will be able to reach a broader audience, allowing more tequila enthusiasts to savor the distinctive flavors of its premium, organic range.

Solento Organic Tequila takes great pride in crafting its tequila using only the finest organic Blue Weber agave plants and bottling in 100% recycled glass. The brand’s award-winning range, unique bottle, and ‘take it slow’ message have earned a loyal following among tequila connoisseurs seeking an elevated drinking experience.

“We are thrilled to partner with Total Wine on this exciting expansion,” said Kameron Ghassemieh, Vice President of Sales for Solento Organic Tequila. “Total Wine’s dedication to providing consumers with a wide range of high-quality spirits aligns perfectly with our brand values. This partnership will allow us to introduce Solento Organic Tequila to a broader audience and share our passion for organic tequila crafted with the utmost care and respect for the environment.”

The national expansion of Solento Organic Tequila through Total Wine’s extensive retail network will enable consumers to experience the brand’s award-winning portfolio, which includes the Solento Blanco, Solento Reposado, and Solento Añejo expressions. Each expression (available in both 750ml and 375ml) offers a smooth and easy flavor profile, resulting from Solento’s meticulous production process.

To further this partnership, Solento Añejo will join Total Wine’s Premium Selection program – an exciting offering to their growing number of dedicated customers. Solento is committed to working with each location to deliver outstanding service, educate customers, and create long-lasting relationships.

About Solento Organic Tequila

Made for those who appreciate the ritual of slowing down and being present, Solento is an award-winning, USDA certified organic tequila range made in small batches from a single estate in Jalisco. Founded in 2019 by filmmaker and surfer, Taylor Steele, Solento (or “slow sun” in Spanish) is a sippable mindset that invites space for conversations that elevate and inspire. Three expressions – Blanco, Reposado and An~ejo – are crafted from certified organic agave grown leisurely under the Mexican sun for seven years.

For more information, please visit solentotequila.com and follow @solento_tequila

