Solento Organic Tequila Presents the Third Annual Solento Surf Festival

ENCINITAS, Calif.— Solento, the award-winning USDA-certified organic tequila, announces the Solento Surf Festival (SSF) featuring a seaside beach takeover, community activations and film festival taking place Sept. 16-23. Curated by Solento founder and filmmaker Taylor Steele for a third year in a row, the weeklong celebration embraces Solento’s “take it slow” mindset of living in the present and unites the community around surf culture.

Solento invites all members of the community to immerse themselves in the various festivities, including:

Seaside Beach Takeover: Solento will take over Seaside on Sept. 16 for a family-friendly day featuring surf contests, live music, food, drinks and partner activations including complimentary massages from Alila Marea Beach Resort and Dark Arts Board demos . The event is open to the community and free of charge.

Film festival: The historic La Paloma theater will serve as a hub for surf films, panel discussions, raffles and live music. Tickets are limited and available online for purchase. Film showings include:

The world premiere of “Trilogy: New Wave” and panel with director Andrew Mackenzie

The U.S. premiere of “Corners of the Earth” and panel with director Spencer Frost

Untold stories and unseen footage with award-winning filmmaker Michael Oblowitz

Community activations: An art show open to the community will take place at Four Moons Spa featuring Todd DiCiurcio, Todd Glaser, + Ivana Bajic, as well as a complimentary pre-screen happy hour at ALOHA Collection.

“I am honored to bring the Solento Surf Festival back to my hometown of Encinitas for the third year,” said Taylor Steele, founder of Solento Organic Tequila. “Bringing together the community for this cultural festival is the perfect way to show appreciation for the unique experiences we have right in front of us, be present and celebrate the slow.”

The Solento Surf Festival is supported by Yeti, Sun Bum, MPB, Alila Marea Beach Resort, ALOHA Collection, and Mikuna, along with local community partners. Raffle, surf contest, and drinks sales will support the Changing Tides Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to empowering women and promoting gender equity, social justice, and ocean health.

About Solento Organic Tequila

Made for those who appreciate the ritual of slowing down and being present, Solento is an award-winning, USDA certified organic tequila range. The name Solento is based on the Spanish translation of the words “slow sun”. We celebrate slow. Our certified organic agave grows slowly under the Mexican sun for seven years and is harvested in small batches from a single estate in Jalisco.

Championing field-to-sip organic craft, Solento’s award-winning team has been producing tequila for over 60 years. They practice a production process that respects the environment and favors quality over quantity. Harvesting in small batches from a single estate, our jimadors are meticulous in their technique; they carefully remove the bitter stem leaving behind only the naturally sweet parts of the agave.

