SoulBoxer Cocktail Co. Introduces Three New Bottled Cocktails

MILWAUKEE, Wis.— SoulBoxer Cocktail Co., a premium, ready-to-pour, bottled cocktail company, is excited to announce the release of three new bottled cocktails to their collection. Negroni, Whiskey Sour, and Lakehouse Punch are now available for purchase at retailers throughout their home state of Wisconsin and will be a welcome addition to any at-home bar or party.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer our customers these new bottled cocktails,” said Jason Neu, founder of SoulBoxer Cocktail Co. “We are always looking for ways to make it easier for people to enjoy high-quality cocktails in the comfort of their own homes. With these new additions, we’re able to round out our portfolio and truly make it more exciting to simply Pour and Enjoy.” SoulBoxer Cocktail Co. also produces a Brandy Old Fashioned, Bourbon Old Fashioned and Manhattan.

The Negroni is made with gin, a custom blended sweet vermouth and a bitter orange liqueur made specifically for this cocktail, and bottled at 64 proof . It has a complex flavor profile that is both bitter and sweet, making it a perfect choice for those who appreciate a spirit-forward, sophisticated cocktail. The 56 proof Whiskey Sour, a classic American cocktail, is made with whiskey, lemon juice, simple syrup and a hint of grapefruit peel. It is a refreshing and balanced drink that is built to invoke nostalgia. The Lakehouse Punch is a fruity and refreshing cocktail made with California brandy, Caribbean rum, tart cherry, blood orange, lemon and spices. At 62 proof it is perfect for sipping over ice on a warm summer day or sharing with friends.

All of SoulBoxer Cocktail Co.’s bottled cocktails are made to bartender specifications, using high quality ingredients to achieve bottled cocktails that rival those made in the best cocktail bars.

The new cocktails are now available for purchase on the SoulBoxer Cocktail Co. website and in select retailers across Wisconsin, with more states launching soon.

SoulBoxer Cocktail Co. is a premium, ready-to-pour, bottled cocktail company. Founded in 2015, our mission is to never make a cocktail we wouldn’t serve to our friends. So you can bet our bottled cocktails are always premium, spirit-forward, and ready to drink.

