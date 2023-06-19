Spearhead Announces It Will Now Be Available in the U.S.

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Spearhead, the award-winning Scotch Whisky from Loch Lomond Distillery is excited to announce its entrance into the US market. Internationally available since 2021, Spearhead is known as the whisky that does things differently from a variety of perspectives. Spearhead’s innovative distillation and finishing process results in its distinctive flavor that sets the award-winning Scotch apart from other whiskies as it uses innovative infrared toasted barrels to finish the whisky – the only distillery in Scotland to use this technology. This technology, combined with the continuous Coffey still used to distill Spearhead creates an unforgettable, approachable taste profile with notes including sweet fudge, vanilla, apple, lime, and blackberry.

Spearhead has the smoothness of an Irish whiskey, the sweetness of a traditional Bourbon, and the boldness of a single malt Scotch whisky. The brand is always looking to champion the grain, creating a premium liquid that sets it apart from similarly categorized spirits.

“After a year of the successful launch of Spearhead whisky in International markets, we are thrilled to be sharing our whisky with consumers in the US market,” said Calum Leslie, Head of Innovation of the Loch Lomond Group. “While this style of whisky is very popular in the Irish and American markets, there isn’t anything comparable in the Scotch sector. Spearhead is one of a kind, championing the single grain, and taking a non-traditional approach to whisky making that will resonate with people new to Scotch. It’s the perfect whisky for those who prefer the sweetness of bourbon or enjoy a long-whisky-based serve, with Spearhead taking a twist on some classic cocktails.

“Adopting our 200-year history of distilling, Spearhead has been created with the same level of care and expertise that goes into each and every one of Loch Lomond Group’s expressions, but it has its own unique journey. The result is a bold, highly versatile liquid characterized by its sweet and light flavour.”

Spearhead is aged in ex-bourbon barrels and finished in a combination of fire and infrared toasted virgin American oak casks to give the whisky its unique sweetness. Three main components make this whisky unique, including the 100% malted barley giving the quality of a single malt, the Coffey still adding an element of lightness, and the use of the infrared toasting allowing them to accurately extract the flavors that make Spearhead very approachable.

Spearhead Scotch whisky aims to bring in a new generation of whiskey consumers to Scotch by breaking down category stereotypes traditionally associated with how consumers have previously enjoyed the spirit. Known for its “Spear & Beer,” Spearhead’s take on a boilermaker, Spearhead takes a modern approach with freshness and less intimidating ways to enjoy.

Since its launch in 2021, Spearhead has received a multitude of awards including gold medals at the International Wine & Spirits Competition, Scottish Whisky Awards, The Spirits Business, Tokyo Whisky & Spirits Competition, and World Whiskies Awards (inc. Best in Class award). Most recently, Spearhead was awarded Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Spearhead is unveiled to launch in the United States starting today in key markets including Florida, Georgia, and New York, followed by California and other key states in the coming weeks and months.

Spearhead is available in 700mL bottles with a 43% ABV and retails for $35 (SRP).

About Spearhead Single Grain Scotch Whisky

Crafted at Loch Lomond Distillery, Spearhead is made from 100% malted barley and an extended fermentation time of 92 hours before distilling in a Coffey still. The continuous distillation process creates a lighter style of spirit, without compromising on quality. The spirit is then matured in ex-bourbon barrels and finished in a combination of infrared & fire toasted virgin American oak barrels. The use of infrared toasting is a first in the Scotch Whisky world and allows us to accurately extract flavors to make a spirit that’s sweeter than other whiskies. This results in a whisky that’s lighter, sweeter, and more mixable.

About Loch Lomond Distillery

Located just off the banks of Scotland’s iconic Loch Lomond, the Loch Lomond Distillery can trace its roots back over 200 years. Today, it crafts three distinctive whisky styles including its flagship Scotch single malt brand Loch Lomond Whiskies; its single grain whisky, Spearhead; and its latest creation Noble Rebel, a range of blended malt Scotch whiskies.

About Blue Ridge Spirits & Marketing

Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine Marketing is a sales and marketing company that partners with a diverse group of premium spirits and wines from around the world. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine represents more than 35 brands nationwide and supports partners in marketing strategy, sales presence and distributor management to accelerate their growth.

For More Information:

https://www.spearheadwhisky.com/en-us