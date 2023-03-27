Spiked Iced Tea Brand Hoop Tea Expands Footprint To New Markets

OCEAN CITY, Md.— Hoop Tea, a line of bright and refreshing spiked iced teas founded on the sunny beaches of Ocean City, Maryland, announces the expansion of their footprint in the Northeast and other select markets with new retro, Americana-designed packaging. Crafted with real tea, Hoop Tea proves you don’t need to sacrifice flavor for a more sessionable alternative. This perfectly shareable, lower-ABV beverage (5%) is ideal for all daytime (21+) gatherings and activities, whether you’re BBQing, tailgating, sitting poolside/beachside – or beyond!

What began as a personal mission to create a lighter drinking option beyond beer that could be enjoyed with friends, transformed into a line of irresistible spiked iced teas, with demand surging far beyond the beaches of Ocean City. Unable to keep up with the increase in demand, Hoop Tea Co-Founders Danny Robinson and Billy Gilman decided to team up with Anheuser-Busch in November of 2021. The relationship is not only one of shared company values, but it also provides access to world-class distribution and marketing networks with the highest quality standards in the world, enabling the development of new packaging, and most importantly, allowing Hoop Tea to focus on creating a consistently delicious and shareable beverage.

“Today’s announcement is another exciting step towards giving more and more people the opportunity to try our incredible spiked iced teas” said Danny Robinson, Co-Founder of Hoop Tea. “Hoop Tea is truly distinctive – it’s bright, flavorful and stands out with our new retro-Americana packaging.”

Hoop Tea’s current offerings include 12-pack (12 ounce) cans available in Original Pack and Boardwalk Pack (a variety pack of Original, Mango, Watermelon and Peach), as well as the brand’s most popular innovation, unique made-to-share 3-liter pouches (12 servings) that feature a convenient handle and an easy-to-pour, resealable nozzle (available in Original and Mango). No muss, no fuss, just refreshing spiked iced tea ready to enjoy and share with friends.

Hoop Tea cans are now available with pouches on shelves 4/1 in CT, DC, DE, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC (Wilmington), NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, TN (Knoxville), VA and VT and can be purchased through online retailers such as Drizly, or found via the product locator on their website.

About Hoop Tea

Founded on the sunny beaches of Ocean City, Maryland in 2014, with the belief that life is meant to be savored and enjoyed, Hoop Tea is a line of bright and refreshing spiked iced tea created by entrepreneurs and friends, Danny Robinson and Billy Gilman. On a quest to create a lighter beverage for him and his friends to enjoy, Danny began experimenting with unique ingredients in his tiny, 800 square foot boardwalk brewhouse, which he had converted from an old ice cream shop. The experimentation transformed into a line of irresistible, spiked iced teas, spreading through word of mouth and creating a surge of demand far beyond the beaches of Ocean City. In November 2021, Hoop Tea and Anheuser-Busch kicked off a relationship rooted in a shared culture of daring innovation, strategic growth and bringing people together.

About Anheuser-Busch

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life’s moments, dream big to move our industry forward, and make a meaningful impact in the world. We hope to build a future that everyone can celebrate, and everyone can share. For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States.

We are home to several of America’s most loved beer and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA, Hoop Tea, Stella Artois, Budweiser and Bud Light as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home.

