Spiribam America Announces Partnership with Hardy Cognac

WAKEFIELD, RI— Spiribam America enthusiastically announces its expansion into another spirit category with the addition of Hardy Cognac to its portfolio this year. Hardy will join portfolio mates Rhum Clément & Rhum J.M from Martinique, Admiral Rodney Rum, Bounty Rum, Chairman’s Reserve Rum, and Marigot Bay Rum Creams from Saint Lucia, as well as liqueuriste Joseph Cartron from Burgundy, the group’s most recent brand acquisition. Spiribam has a ravenous appetite for growth, and will continue to seek out brands that fit its portfolio ethos.

Hardy Cognac shares a very similar heritage pedigree with the rest of the brands in Spiribam’s book, a key feature of the company’s growth philosophy. Spiribam is a primary force behind today’s rapidly developing ultra-premium rum category, and looks forward to adding a brand with such a well-established legacy within the Cognac category. Spiribam will carry Hardy’s full line with a more detailed focus on their traditional collection: VSOP, VSOP Organic, XO Rare, and the iconic 1863 Legend.

“We are excited to welcome Hardy Cognac into the Spiribam portfolio,” says Benjamin Jones, CEO of Spiribam America. “Hardy is a beautiful brand with an impeccable reputation, provenance, and legacy of quality and prestige that matches perfectly with our other brands and company’s code. We are equally excited about entering a new phase of our business as we expand into new spirit categories.” The addition of Hardy Cognac further reinforces Spiribam’s vision focused on premiumization, and the company is enthusiastic to operate with Hardy’s reputable references in a spirit category dominated by super-premium, prestige, and luxury segments.

Bénédicte Hardy, International Brand Ambassador and 5th generation of Hardy Cognac, is particularly grateful to her previous partners in the U.S., and feels the brand is ready to take another step forward with Spiribam. “It is particularly exciting to see how similar the corporate values shared between Hardy and Spiribam are, as well as our established distribution networks,” says Bénédicte. “Spiribam, with its wonderful brands and beautiful team, can enhance Hardy distribution throughout the United States. It is a privilege and honor to develop our business together for many years to come next to brands such as Rhum Clément and Chairman’s Reserve, as Rum and Cognac are both elite brown spirits.”

Bénédicte will continue to work in the U.S. to support her brand as always, and looks forward to the local sales and marketing support Spiribam counts as a strong attractive asset. Her ferocious passion for her family’s business is undoubtable, and she will continue to focus on the development of the limited edition and anniversary ranges. Spiribam is excited to welcome Bénédicte, as well as Sales & Marketing Director Philippe Perbost and Brand Manager Julie Barthelemy, to further develop the U.S. business for Hardy Cognac.

About Hardy Cognac

Maison Hardy was founded in 1863 by British gentleman Anthony Hardy and is now under the umbrella of H. Mounier and managed by its fifth generation, Bénédicte Hardy. Hardy proudly includes H. Mounier master blender, Mickaël Bouilly, as a key asset and captain to continue building upon its impeccable standards of unparalleled quality using primarily fine eaux-de-vies from Fins Bois and Bons Bois. Hardy Cognac offers a wide array of Cognacs in its portfolio, including the Tradition Collection (VS, VSOP, VSOP Organic, XO Rare, Legend 1868), the Wedding Anniversary series (Silver, Pearl, Gold, Diamond), and the Limited Edition series, a partnership with the prestigious Lalique crystal house.

About Spiribam

Spiribam’s mission to bring the finest Caribbean rum to American shores dates back to 2005 when Rhum Clément was first introduced in the United States. The role of the company quickly evolved into an educational one focused on the advancement of Rhum Agricole from Martinique, and soon Spiribam introduced Rhum J.M to further support their endeavors. The company’s mission evolved into being a cabinet for premium rums and seeking out a variety of styles of premium rum of different origins. Eventually St. Lucia Distillers joined the portfolio, beginning with the re-launch of Chairman’s Reserve followed by the introduction of Bounty Rum and Admiral Rodney. Soon after, Spiribam acquired Mauritius brands Arcane and Beach House, which are not yet available in North America. In 2021, Spiribam added Joseph Cartron Liqueurs from Burgundy, France, to the portfolio.

For More Information:

https://www.spiribam.com/