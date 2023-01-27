Spirited Hive Raises $3.5 Million Dollars in Latest Investment Funding Round

NASHVILLE, Tenn.— Spirited Hive, a leading producer of ready-to-drink canned cocktails, is pleased to announce that they have raised $3.5 million in a recent funding round. This significant investment will allow the brand to expand its production capabilities, improve its distribution network, and develop new and innovative products to meet the growing demand for its delicious and convenient canned cocktails.

“We are grateful for the support of our investors, who share our vision for revolutionizing the canned cocktail industry. Our unique and proprietary recipes, combined with our commitment to using only the highest-quality ingredients, have set us apart from the competition and established us as a leader in the market,” states Founder and CEO, Jack Espy. “With this new funding, we will be able to bring our delicious, canned cocktails to even more consumers, and we couldn’t be more excited about the future. We look forward to continuing to grow and innovate in the years to come, and we thank our investors for their continued support.”

The brand recently added a Gin-based cocktail made with Honey Infused with Lemon and Juniper Berry cocktail to its growing portfolio. The Spirited Hive Gin Infused Cocktail is produced with an authentic gin sourced from New Haven, Wisconsin, and features lemon-infused honey and juniper berry.

Founded in 2020, Spirited Hive was created through a happy accident by Jack Espy through crafting honey-based drinks for his “Hive” amidst a global pandemic. Inspired by his newfound love of creating quarantine cocktails for his “hive,” Jack embarked on a new career, leaving behind the world of real estate finance to start the new line of RTD canned cocktails.

