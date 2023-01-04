Spirits: 9 New Whiskey Launches to Ring in the New Year

In this first new whiskey roundup of 2023, Writers’ Tears brings its “Red Head” single malt expression stateside, Dingle Distillery releases its first core expression and TINCUP launches its oldest whiskey to date.

Writers’ Tears Irish Whiskey

Writers’ Tears Irish Whiskey announced the stateside launch of its limited-edition “Red Head” Single Malt Irish Whiskey. The new expression is matured in handpicked sherry casks and distilled without chill filtering. Bottled at 46% ABV, Writers’ Tears “Red Head” is available at select retailers across 22 states for $69.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit walshwhiskey.com.

The Glenturret

Scotland’s oldest working distillery, The Glenturret, unveiled the second releasen to its Trinity Series in collaboration with Lalique: Prowess, which features tasting notes of raisins, chocolate and crème brûlée and is bottled in a crystal decanter. The Glenturret Prowess (43.9% ABV) is now available online. For more information, visit theglenturret.com.

Mortlach

Moray, Scotland-based distillery Mortlach released its 30-year-old scotch, Midnight Malt. The scotch is distilled 2.81 times and split to finish in Bordeaux wine, Calvados and Guatemalan rum seasoned casks. The palate features tasting notes of apple cobbler and fig jam. Mortlach Midnight Malt (49.1% ABV) is available online and at select retailers for $4,999.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit mortlach.com.

TINCUP Whiskey

Colorado-based TINCUP Whiskey launched its oldest whiskey to date, Fourteener Bourbon Whiskey. The limited-edition offering is a straight bourbon aged for 14 years in white American oak barrels and cut to proof with Eldorado Springs Water, resulting in a palate that features notes of caramel and apricot. TINCUP Fourteener Bourbon Whiskey is available online and at retailers in select markets for $70 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit tincupwhiskey.com.

Wyoming 10 Year Anniversary

Wyoming Whiskey celebrated a decade of whiskey making with the release of a 10 Year Anniversary Edition Straight Bourbon Whiskey. The celebratory expression reflects 20 of the rarest casks that were filled in November and December of 2011, marking the oldest product released by Wyoming Whiskey. Bottled at 96 proof, 10 Year Anniversary Edition Straight Bourbon Whiskey is available via Drizly for $199.99. For more information, visit wyomingwhiskey.com.

Sidewalk Side Spirits

New Orleans-based spirits incubator company Sidewalk Side Spirits splashed into the flavored whiskey market with the launch of Hardhide Ponchatoula Strawberry Whiskey, which features a blend of three-year wheat bourbon, American light whiskey, Cocktail & Son’s Lemon Strawberry Syrup and Ponchatoula Strawberries. Bottled at 86 proof, Hardhide Ponchatoula Strawberry Whiskey is available at select retailers in several markets. For more information, visit hardhidestrawberrywhiskey.com.

Old Forester Distilling Co.

Old Forester Distilling Co. debuted the newest addition to its 117 Series, Extra Extra Old. To create the new offering, the distillery aged its 1910 expression in a second barrel for two years. Bottled at 93 proof, Extra Extra Old is available exclusively at the Old Forester Distillery located in Louisville, Kentucky for $59.99. For more information, visit oldforester.com.

Orphan Barrel Whiskey Co.

DIAGEO’s Orphan Barrel Whiskey Co. released the third and final single grain scotch whisky in its series, Muckety-Muck 26 Year Old. According to the brand, the new expression pays homage to the storied Scottish distillery Port Dundas, which shuttered its doors in 2010. Muckety-Muck 26 Year Old (46% ABV) is available at select spirits retailers nationwide for $299.99 per 750ml. For more information, visit orphanbarrel.com.

Dingle Distillery

San Francisco-based Dingle Distillery announced the U.S. launch of its Dingle Single Malt Whiskey, the distillery’s first core expression. The expression features whiskey that has been matured in ex-bourbon (39%) and PX sherry casks (61%) for six to seven years. Imported by Hotaling & Co., Dingle Single Malt Whiskey is available in 15 markets for $100 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit dingledistillery.ie.