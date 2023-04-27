Spirits Gallery: New Releases From DIAGEO, PATRÓN, Lux Row and More

As spring progresses and the flowers begin to bloom, so too do new releases from spirits makers like DIAGEO, PATRÓN and Lux Row. In this gallery, ZAKUSKA makes its debut in the vodka category, Elvis Whiskey pays homage to the ‘King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’’s favorite snack and Nikka announces the return of traditional statements to its U.S. portfolio.

DIAGEO

DIAGEO North America has announced the launch of its newest Distillers Edition bottlings in the U.S. The annual release consists of six limited-edition Single Malt Scotch Whiskies double-matured in various types of casks. The expressions include: Oban Distillers Edition (43% ABV, SRP $95), Talisker Distillers Edition (45.8% ABV, $85 SRP), Lagavulin Distillers Edition (43% ABV, $125 SRP), Cragganmore Distillers Edition (40% ABV, $90 SRP), Dalwhinnie Distillers Edition (43% ABV, $90 SRP) and Glenkinchie Distillers Edition (43% ABV, $85 SRP). All six Distillers Edition bottlings are available at retailers nationwide and for home delivery via Drizly. For more information, visit diageo.com/en.

Solento

Solento expanded its portfolio of tequila offerings with the addition of the new Solento 375ml Gift Set. The set features three 375ml bottles of Solento tequila, each with a different aging process: Blanco, Reposado (aged 9 months) and Añejo (aged 18 months). The Solento 375ml Gift Set is now available on Sip Tequila and Old Town Tequila for $99.99. For more information, visit solentotequila.com.

Elvis Whiskey

Paying homage to the ‘King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s favorite snack, Elvis Whiskey has released ‘Midnight Snack,’ a peanut butter, bacon and banana-flavored expression. The new whiskey joins the brand’s flagship offerings, Elvis ‘Tiger Man’ Tennessee Straight Whiskey and Elvis ‘The King’ Tennessee Straight Rye Whiskey. Bottled at 70 proof, ‘Midnight Snack’ is available at retailers nationwide for $34.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit elviswhiskey.com.

ZAKUSKA

Brooklyn-based ZAKUSKA splashed into the spirits category with the debut of its first product, ZAKUSKA Vodka. The unfiltered spirit is distilled from a mix of soft red winter wheat and corn and features tasting notes of vanilla, spices and honey. Bottled at 80 proof, ZAKUSKA Vodka “celebrates the shot as it should be served: straight and cold,” according to the brand. The new product is available through Barcart via ZakuskaVodka’s website for $34.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit zakuskavodka.com.

Lux Row

Lux Row has announced the launch of its Blood Oath Pact 9 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. The LTO combines a 16-year-old ryed bourbon, a 12-year-old ryed bourbon and a 7-year-old ryed bourbon finished in oloroso sherry casks from the Sherry Triangle region in southwest Spain. According to the brand, the casks impart unique woody and ripe-fruit aromas. Bottled at 98.6 proof, Lux Row Blood Oath Pact 9 Kentucky Straight Bourbon is available for a SRP of $129.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit luxrowdistillers.com.

PATRÓN

PATRÓN has expanded its lineup of tequila offerings with its newest innovation, PATRÓN EL CIELO. The silver tequila is the first four-times distilled prestige tequila on the market, the brand claims. PATRÓN EL CIELO is crafted with Weber Blue agave, water and yeast and bottled at 80-proof. The new offering is available online and at retailers nationwide for a SRP of $129.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit patrontequila.com.

Nikka

San Francisco-based Nikka has announced the return of traditional statements to its U.S. portfolio with the debut of Yoichi Single Malt 10-Year-Old. According to the brand, the new offering “highlights the distinctive characteristics of the Youchi Distillery,” Nikka’s first distillery built in 1934 on the coast of Hokkaido. Nikka Yoichi Single Malt 10-Year-Old (45% ABV) will be ongoing with limited quantities and released annually at select retailer s for a SRP of $175. For more information, visit nikka.com/eng/brands.

Glengoyne

Highland single malt Scotch whiskey producer Glengoyne has unveiled its newest U.S. release, 15 Year Old Highland Single Malt Scotch Whiskey. The new expression combines whiskies matured in bourbon and sherry casks to produce tasting notes of sweet dark orchard fruits, oaky spice and vanilla. Glengoyne 15 Year Old Highland Single Malt Scotch Whiskey (43% ABV) will be available for a SRP of $129.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit glengoyne.com.

Buffalo Trace Distillery

Buffalo Trace Distillery has continued its exploration into oak tree varietals with the newest release in its Old Charter Oak collection, Spanish Oak Bourbon. The new bourbon was aged in barrels made from trees harvested in the forests of northern Spain that were made into staves and seasoned outdoors. Spanish Oak Bourbon joins the four previous releases in the Old Charter Oak collection, including Chinkapin Oak, Mongolian Oak, French Oak and Canadian Oak. The new offering will be available in select markets this spring for a SRP of $69.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit buffalotracedistillery.com.

Barrell Craft Spirits

Barrell Craft Spirits has added Rye to its collection of Private Release offerings. For the Private Release Rye Series, BCS selected whiskeys from Indiana and Canada and blended them into “unique recipes with variations on a theme,” according to the brand. The 10 initial selections include: Rye Whiskey finished in an Armagnac Cask, Rye Whiskey Finished in Bourbon Whiskey Barrel, Rye Whiskey finished in an XO Cognac Cask, Rye Whiskey finished in an Oloroso Sherry Barrel, Rye Whiskey finished in a Madeira Barrel, Rye Whiskey finished in a Ruby Port Barrel, Rye Whiskey finished in a Barbados Rum Cask, Rye Whiskey finished in a Sauternes Barrel, Rye Whiskey finished in a Tokaji Barrel and Rye Whiskey finished in a Pedro Ximenez Sherry Barrel. Each 750ml bottle has a SRP of $109.99. For more information, visit barrellbourbon.com.