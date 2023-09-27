Spirits Gallery: New Whiskeys From Torabhaig, Wyoming, WhistlePig, Jack Daniel’s and More

In our latest roundup of new whiskey offerings, Torabhaig closes the final chapter of its Legacy Series, WhistlePig takes to the race track with Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake and Jack Daniel’s unveils its first permanent expression made with 100% malted barley.

Bluebird Distilling

Bluebird Distilling’s newest innovation, Breakwater Bourbon, is inspired by late-summer fireside hangs and features a mash bill of corn, wheat, rye, barley and smoked cherry malt. The spirit is aged for five to seven years in charred American oak barrels and finished in Brazilian Amburana barrels. Bottled at 90 proof, Breakwater Bourbon is available for $54.99 per 750ml bottle. In partnership with the Jetty Rock Foundation, 10% of proceeds from the new spirit will go toward the maintenance, protection and care of oceans and waterways. For more information, visit bluebirddistilling.com.

Torabhaig

Torabhaig Single Malt Distillery on The Isle of Sky has announced the release of its newest LTO, Torabhaig Allt Gleann Batch Strength. The special edition, batch strength release of Allt Gleann completes the final chapter of the distillery’s Legacy Series. According to a press release, Allt Gleann Batch Strength highlights the strength of the distillery’s emerging signature style, well-tempered peat. For more information, visit torabhaig.com.

Glenglassaugh

Glenglassaugh is bringing back its core range with three coastal single malt whiskeys – 12 Year Old (45% ABV, $65 SRP), Portsoy (49.1% ABV, $75 SRP) and Sandend (50.5% ABV, $70 SRP – along with a new bottle design for the full portfolio. According to the brand, the reimagined portfolio was designed to “encapsulate the ethos of the lush, vibrant coastal spirit.” Like the rest of Glenglassaugh’s single malts, the new whiskeys have been matured in the distillery’s coastal warehouses overlooking Sandend Bay. For more information, visit glenglassaugh.com.

WhistlePig

In collaboration with Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake, WhistlePig has launched the third offering in its Single Barrel PiggyBack Legends Series. The limited edition Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake Barrel is bottled at 96.77 proof, a nod to Valterri Bottas’ racing number, 77. Inspired by Zhou Guanyu, the first Chinese F1 driver, the rye whiskey is finished with lychee and oolong tea. The LTO is now available for purchase online and at select stores across the U.S. for $49.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit whistlepigwhiskey.com.

Wyoming Whiskey

Wyoming Whiskey has announced the release of National Parks No. 3. As the name suggests, the new spirit is the third iteration of the brand’s National Parks collection and pays homage to Grand Teton National Park. National Parks No. 3 is a straight bourbon whiskey aged for a minimum of five years. Also included in the release is The Grand collection, formulated with three unique single-barrel rye bourbons that have each been aged 10 years. With the release of the two new spirits, Wyoming Whiskey will make a donation of $150,000 to Grand Teton National Park Foundation. For more information, visit wyomingwhiskey.com.

Phenomenal

Phenomenal Spirits has unveiled its newest innovation, RY3 Cask Strength Cigar Series, which it touts as “the first series of its kind in the rye whiskey category.” The inaugural Cigar Series expression is a triple cask finished rye whiskey individually finished in rum, Madeira and Naranja casks and further aged in French oak staves. RY3 Cigar Series (100 proof) is currently available in California, Colorado, Tennessee, Georgia, Missouri, Connecticut, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Texas and Wisconsin and online via the brand’s website for $52.99 per bottle. For more information, visit ry3whiskey.com.

Jack Daniel’s

Jack Daniel’s has released its first permanent expression crafted from 100% malted barley, Jack Daniel’s American Single Malt Whiskey. The new expression is charcoal mellowed and then aged in new, charred American oak barrels before being finished in Oloroso sherry casks. American Single Malt Whiskey is offered in a 1-liter size at 90 proof and will be available at select duty-free outlets beginning this month. For more information, visit jackdaniels.com.

GRAN MAIZAL

GRAN MAIZAL, a whiskey produced entirely at Disteleria La Vibora in Merida, Yucatan, Mexico, has launched across the U.S. The spirit (43% ABV) features tasting notes of toasted corn, cured vanilla bean and pure cacao. GRAN MAIZAL uses porous terracotta vessels for finishing, which preserves the character of nixtamalized maize, the brand claims. The spirit is available online via the brand’s website for $57 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit granmaizal.com.