Spirits: New Releases From Hemingway, Jack Daniel’s, Wolves, Brugal and More

In this roundup of notable new spirits, Colorado-based Root Shoot announces the launch of its first completely locally sourced spirit, Kenny Chesney’s Blue Chair Bay celebrates its 10th anniversary with a new LTO and Jack Daniel’s introduces the latest addition to its Single Barrel Special Release Collection.

WESAKE

Media personality Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, son of David and Victoria Beckham, has launched his newest creation, WESAKE “Sakura” Junmai Ginjo. Inspired by the Japanese Cherry Blossom viewing celebration, the new expression is said to feature fruity and floral tasting notes. WESAKE “Sakura” Junmai Ginjo (14.5% ABV) is available via the brand’s website and at select retailers nationwide for $24.99 per 720 mL bottle. For more information, visit wesake.co.

Wolves

Luxury whiskey brand Wolves has released a limited allocation of Lot Two, the second American single malt release under the brand’s Malted Barley Series banner. The 11-year-old single malt (55% ABV) was distilled and barreled in 2012 using imported Irish malts blended with a California ale. Six-packs of the Lot Two American Single Malt Whiskey will be available at select brick-and-mortar and ecommerce retailers for a SRP of $305. For more information, visit wolveswhiskeyca.com.

HAIKEN

ICONIC Spirits, a division of The Brand House Group, has announced the U.S. debut of its newest innovation, HAIKEN Japanese Handcrafted Vodka. Available in three expressions – Original, Lychee and Yuzu – the spirit (40% ABV) is crafted with water from Mt. Katsuragi and rice from Hyogo. All three varieties are available online and at Total Wine & More locations in select markets for a SRP of $34.99 per 720 mL bottle. For more information, visit iconic-spirits.com.

Root Shoot

Colorado-based craft malthouse Root Shoot has released its first completely locally-sourced spirit, American Single Malt Whiskey. Bottled at 50% ABV, the new offering incorporates 100% Colorado-grown and malted grain sourced from family-run Olander Farms and malted by Root Shoot. Root Shoot’s newest innovation is now available at retailers across Colorado. For more information, visit rootshootmalting.com.

Blue Chair Bay

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Kenny Chesney’s Blue Chair Bay has released a limited edition 16-year-old rum from the U.S. Virgin Islands. The brand is holding its first-ever presale event for the LTO with exclusive access offered to Chesney’s No Shoes Nation fanbase. Following the pre-sale event, Blue Chair Bay’s 10th Anniversary Rum will roll out to select retailers next month for a SRP of $59.99 per 750 mL bottle. For more information, visit bluechairbayrum.com.

Hemingway Whiskey Company

Hemingway has expanded its lineup of whiskey expressions with the launch of its Signature Edition. Bottled at 51% ABV, the new offering features a blend of straight rye whiskeys finished in rum-seasoned Oloroso Sherry casks. The new expression comes in a custom bottle with a typewriter key design alongside Ernest Hemingway’s famed signature. Hemingway Whiskey Signature Edition is available on the brand’s website for $79.99 per 750 mL bottle. For more information, visit hemingwaywhiskeys.com.

Jack Daniel’s

The Jack Daniel Distillery has released the newest member of its Single Barrel Special Release Collection, Twice Barreled Special Release Heritage Barrel Rye. As its name suggests, the 2023 limited release features Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Rye Whiskey aged first in new American white oak barrels and then finished in high-toast heritage barrels. Bottled at 100 proof, the brand’s latest expression is available nationwide for $75 per 700 mL bottle. For more information, visit jackdaniels.com/en-us.

Mary Dowling

Pernod Ricard is continuing to double down on American whiskey by partnering in a new venture with Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame member and Rabbit Hole founder Kaveh Zamanian. Mary Dowling Whiskey Company, which has debuted in 12 U.S. markets, will feature two distinctive expressions – Tequila Barrel and Double Oak Barrel – inspired by the underrecognized “mother of Bourbon,” Mary Dowling. The expressions run from $75 to $130. To dive deeper, check out the full story on BevNET.

Mr. Pickles

Wolf Spirit, an Oregon-based heavy metal distillery, has announced the launch of Mr. Pickles Pacific Northwest Gin. Named after master distiller Ben Green’s dog, the new spirit is made with 100% winter wheat sourced down the road at Camas Country Mill. The base is triple-distilled, with the final distillation including a vapor basket to introduce the botanicals. Mr. Pickles Pacific Northwest Gin (86 proof) is available for pre-order online for $37.99 per 750 mL bottle. For more information, visit mrpicklesgin.com.

Brugal Rum

Santo Domingo-based Brugal has unveiled the first edition of a limited edition sipping rum collection, Colección Visionaria Edición 01. The new expression, which the brand claims is crafted using the “world’s first Aromatic Cask Toasting technique,” has tasting notes of vanilla, caramel, dark chocolate and dried fruits. Bottled at 45% ABV, Brugal Rum Colección Visionaria Edición 01 is available at select retailers worldwide for a SRP of $100 per bottle. For more information, visit brugal-rum.com/en.

Doladira

There’s a new rhubarb-based aperitif on the market, known as Doladira, launched by Alpine Cooking author Meredith Erickson. Created in the Italian Alps and bottled in Burgundy, France, the spirit’s name is derived from the phenomenon that occurs at sunrise and sunset on the Dolomites mountains, known as enrosadira, which causes “the enchanting alpenglow that bathes the peaks in pink hues.” The aperitif is crafted with rhubarb, rosemary, bitter orange, gentian and elderflower. For more information, visit doladira.com.