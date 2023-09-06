Spirits: New RTD Cocktail Releases From Glenlivet, BeatBox, Sugarlands, Devil’s Foot

In this roundup of new ready-to-drink cocktails Devil’s Foot ventures outside of the soda category, BeatBox shows team spirit with its Oklahoma State University collaboration and Glenlivet unveils its new Twist & Mix innovation.

Boardroom Spirits x Rosenberger’s

Iced tea brand Rosenberger’s has teamed up with craft distiller Boardroom Spirits to launch its newest beverage, Rosenberger’s Original Lemon Iced Tea and Vodka. Canned at 4.5% ABV, the new RTD cocktail is currently available for pickup and local delivery in Pennsylvania for $7 per 12 oz. can or $62.99 per 24-can case. For more information, visit rosenbergers.com.

Sugarlands x Eggo

In a truly unique collaboration, iconic frozen waffle brand Eggo has teamed up with Sugarlands Distilling Co. to launch its newest boozy innovation, Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin’ Cream. Inspired by classic brunch flavors, the new liqueur combines the flavors of toasted Eggo waffles, maple syrup and butter with a hint of smoky bacon. Bottled at 40 Proof, Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin’ Cream (20% ABV) is available at select retailers nationwide. For more information, visit sugarlands.com.

Glenlivet

Glenlivet has unveiled its newest innovation, Twist & Mix Cocktails. Available in two varieties – New Manhattan and Old Fashioned – the whiskey-based RTD products feature a twist cap that releases a burst of cocktail flavorings into a Glenlivet single malt. Bottled at 40% ABV, both new offerings are available at retailers nationwide in 375ml bottles. For more information, visit theglenlivet.com/en-us.

Devil’s Foot

Farm-to-can soda brand Devil’s Foot has announced a new line of canned cocktails, Friend of the Devil, in Carolina Mule and Vodka Lemonade varieties. The former (7.6% ABV) features Nippitaty Botanica Vodka, organic lemons, organic cane sugar and honey. The latter (8% ABV) is made with Asheville Vodka by Cultivated Cocktails, Fuego Ginger Beer, organic limes, organic cane sugar and honey. Both beverages will launch at a tasting event at The Mule taproom in North Carolina on September 29. For more information, visit instagram.com/friendofthedevilcocktails.

Lake Hour

Film producer Richard Peete and actor Wyatt Russell have teamed up to launch Lake Hour sparkling cocktails. Available in four flavors at launch – Watermelon Cucumber, (tequila) Rosemary Yuzu (vodka), Peach Jasmine (vodka) and Honeysuckle Ginger (vodka) – the drinks are made with real juice and cane sugar and contain 5% ABV. Lake Hour cocktails are available in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Oklahoma for $12.99-$13.99 per 4-pack and $22.99-$25.99 per 8-pack. For more information, visit lakehour.com.

BeatBox

Touchdown! BeatBox has announced its first Partner Series custom package in collaboration with Oklahoma State University (OSU) Athletics. The limited edition packaging design, available in the brand’s Juicy Mango flavor, features images of OSU’s legendary mascot, Pistol Pete. The BeatBox x OSU packaging will be available at Boone Pickens Stadium, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Cowgirl Stadium and O’Brate Stadium throughout the 2023-2024 season. For more information, visit beatboxbeverages.com.

VMC

VMC, the tequila-based canned cocktail brand born from a partnership between world champion boxer Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, Spirit of Gallo and Casa Lumbre, has made its U.S. debut. The brand’s lineup includes Paloma, Jamaica Hibiscus Cocktail and Margarita varieties made with blanco tequila. VMC cocktails (5% ABV) will be available starting this month for $10.99 per 4-pack of 355mL slim cans. For more information, visit vmcdrinks.com/us/en.