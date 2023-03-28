Splash Beverage Group’s Pulpoloco To Be Available in Participating 7-Eleven and Speedway Stores

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.— Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, previously announced that Pulpoloco was awarded the 7-Eleven, Inc. Brands with Heart designation and with that designation the opportunity to showcase the brand to 7-Eleven and Speedway stores. The company today announced that its Pulpoloco Sangria will now be available in select 7-Eleven and Speedway stores across the U.S.

7-Eleven is the world’s largest convenience retailer with more than 83,000 stores globally. Pulpoloco Sangria is made in Madrid, Spain, following the family recipe of the brand’s founder, Paul Damon. Pulpoloco is packaged in a highly innovative, ecofriendly paper can called the CartoCan, in a process designed to minimize its environmental impact.

Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “7-Eleven is one of the world’s most recognized names in convenience stores. We were honored when we were selected for the “Brands With Heart” designation and are thrilled to now have the ability to get our Pulpoloco product on the shelves. This is another example of how the quality of our distribution continues to create opportunities for us,” added Nistico. “We’re getting in front of more and more of the largest and most well-known names in the consumer business because they’re confident in our ability to execute and put product on retail shelves. We’re confident that the quality of Pulpoloco Sangria combined with its eco-friendly packaging, available in select 7-Eleven stores will be a winning combination.”

