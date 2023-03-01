Spritz Society Collaborates with The Skinny Confidential’s Lauryn Bosstick on Exclusive New Flavor: Pink Lemonade

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Spritz Society, the award winning sparkling wine cocktail brand founded by media influencers and entrepreneurs Ben Soffer, and Claudia and Jackie Oshry of The Toast, has launched its limited edition collaboration with top podcaster and serial entrepreneur Lauryn Bosstick of The Skinny Confidential.

As a digitally native, community first brand, Spritz Society polled thousands of people within Bosstick’s community on what Spritz Society flavor they wanted. Pink Lemonade captured a majority of the vote as it ties in naturally to Bosstick’s well-known affinity for all things pink. Featuring a vibrant pink hued liquid and eye-catching pink packaging, Pink Lemonade is made with real white wine and natural fruit flavors, staying true to Spritz Society’s ethos of delivering delicious, all natural, low sugar beverages.

“I’ve been drinking Spritz Society since they launched because of the taste, convenience, and most importantly, the clean and transparent ingredients. As a longtime fan of Ben, Claudia, Jackie and their podcasts, creating my own Spritz Society flavor in a dreamy bubblegum pink can was obvious,” said Bosstick. “I could not be more excited to bring this new flavor to life- every detail from the taste to the can to the unboxing was curated with the audience in mind. I know The Skinny Confidential community is going to love sipping on this crisp, refreshing blend all wrapped in pink.”

This collaboration comes shortly after Dear Media, the powerhouse podcast network founded by Michael and Lauryn Bosstick, announced they have invested in Spritz Society. Strengthening the relationship between the two brands, the investment also adds to Spritz Society’s existing star-studded investor lineup, including pro golfer Will Zalatoris, ‘The Points Guy’ Brian Kelly, entrepreneur Ankur Jain, and Morning Brew’s Executive Chairman and Co-Founder, Alex Lieberman.

“Partnering with Lauryn was a no-brainer for us,” said Spritz Society’s Founder and CEO, Ben Soffer. “Lauryn’s commitment to brand building around her community is exactly in line with our brand mission. Collaborating with her has been such a fun and dynamic experience, and her attention to detail really shines through in both the liquid and the packaging. We’re thrilled to add this flavor to our existing lineup and are excited for everyone to try it, it’s delicious!”

Pink Lemonade is a limited edition Spritz Society flavor and will be available for purchase on Spritz Society’s website, two 4-packs for $50 and 3 4-packs for $70, beginning on February 27th.

About Spritz Society

Spritz Society is an award winning sparkling wine cocktail brand created by media influencers and entrepreneurs, Ben Soffer, and Claudia and Jackie Oshry. Founded on the idea that taste matters, we take all natural, recognizable ingredients and pack them into convenient sparkling cocktails, because life’s too short for drinks you don’t love. Made with real white wine and real fruit flavors, Spritz Society comes in five flavors that were crowdsourced by our loyal community – Grapefruit, Peach, Blood Orange, Pineapple and Lemon. Each 8.4 oz can is low sugar, 120 calories, 6% ABV and is gluten-free.

About Lauryn Bosstick/The Skinny Confidential

Lauryn Bosstick has turned her passion for beauty, wellness & no-censor advice into one of the most distinctive online resources today, The Skinny Confidential. Along with the blog Lauryn released two books, “The Skinny Confidential Lifestyle Guide” and “Get The Fuck Out Of The Sun.” She now runs The Skinny Confidential product line and hosts a top 100 podcast. She lives in Austin, Texas with her husband and two children.

Lauryn has collaborated with major brands including Sephora, Nordstrom, Elemis, Free People, Glossier, Nasty Gal, Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare, Skinnygirl, Benefit Cosmetics, Ulta, Drunk Elephant, and more. The Skinny Confidential has been featured in SHAPE, Women’s Health Magazine, Marie Claire, Cosmo, SELF Magazine, The Gary Vee Show, Grazia, People Magazine, The Lady Gang, Juicy Scoop, Who What Wear, and Lauryn was one of Create & Cultivate’s top 100 beauty bloggers.

