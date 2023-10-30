Standard Wormwood Distillery’s Wormwood Rye

BROOKLYN, N.Y.— Standard Wormwood Distillery’s first release over a decade ago, their Wormwood Rye, is what most people know them for. But what can be merely overlooked in a long list of whiskeys and specialty whiskey spirits as just another one, fails to grasp the groundbreaking ingenuity and revolutionary achievement of both the spirit, the distillery, and their cocktail bar. Since they are the only full cocktail bar that distills and makes everything used behind the bar, of which their Wormwood Rye is only one spirit, there is amazement in every detail.

“We’re after the art and science behind small-batch crafting, aiming to evolve the process beyond its current place and into new territory,” shares Taras Hrabowsky, Standard Wormwood Distillery co-founder and master distiller. “Nobody else is doing what we do, so you won’t find these distinctive flavors anywhere else.”

In the world of whiskey, each is usually distinguish based on some version of one or all five of the following: the grains the whiskey is made from, the history around the whiskey, the still used to make the whiskey, the barreling and finishing of the whiskey, or the rarity of it. And it is not that these things aren’t all valuable in making a fine whiskey, but they all fall victim to having to find diversity within the same sandbox. The question that Standard Wormwood Distillery asks and answers is, “how do we change the structure of the spirit to make a distinctive and elevated whiskey from all others” – the answer is their Wormwood Rye.

Distilling whiskey with wormwood and leveraging vapor infusion in their custom still, Standard Wormwood has created a new structure for whiskey, carving out a new space never before ventured into. The ingenuity of this new space is the opening up of parts of the palette that would normally get covered over, go unnoticed, or fail to delineate one flavor from the next in the same sip. There now exists a whole new way of approaching the finishing of the spirit through unique aging. In other words, the complexity of a cocktail is built into their Wormwood Rye and opens up the spirit to be finished with both American and French Oak creating layers in their whiskey unlike any other. Instead of fitting into a single category, the spirit arcs across the sweet depth notes of a bourbon whiskey, spiciness of a rye whiskey, and dry campfire smokiness akin to some scotch whiskeys.

“It’s the thing you always knew you wanted, but never knew existed,” commented Sasha Selimotic, Standard Wormwood Distillery co-founder and master distiller. “Creating something completely new and challenging but familiar and comforting is amazing and is what we bring to all of our spirits and cocktails.”

Aptly, it is unjustified to speak of Standard Wormwood Distillery in one breath as a distillery and in another as a cocktail bar. They are something new that has only been seen in parts in other establishments, but never as a genuine whole. The seemingly subtle but actually revolutionary achievement of their Wormwood Rye moves continuously to their cocktail program where the complexity of the spirit adjoins to further complexity in all of the vermouth, apertivi, amari, and bitters made by them as well. Their spirits are a new type of complex key that unlocks an untapped range of flavor and possibility that’s been honed at their cocktail bar.

Operating the only full cocktail bar in the world that makes all of the spirits, vermouths, aperitivi, amari, cordials, and bitters, it’s a great place to come try their Wormood Rye. From locally sourced ingredients grown on the family farm that range from obscure and eccentric herbs to classic ingredients, Standard Wormwood Distillery’s ever-expanding seasonal menu of libations is approachable for both the casual and informed taster alike. The uplifting synergy of modern wood and stained glass architecture establishes a warm inviting atmosphere in which to relax and savor the moment.

Open weekly Wednesday – Sunday; enjoy happy hour every Wednesday from 4 – 8 p.m.

About Standard Wormwood Distillery

Founded in 2012 by lifelong friends and New York State natives Taras Hrabowksy and Sasha Selimotic, Brooklyn’s Standard Wormwood Distillery pushes the boundaries of Wormwood-derived spirits while also creating a new model for cocktail bars, making everything in-house. Every distinctive spirit, liqueur, and cordial features a surprising depth of flavor imbued by an extraordinary blend of fresh fruits, herbs, and spices, along with locally-sourced wormwood varieties from the Hrabowsky family farm. Enjoy their delightful classic and reinvented cocktails and spirits in a lively open-air lounge that presents a refreshing oasis amid the bustling Industry City landscape (open weekly Wednesday – Sunday; happy hour Wednesday 4 – 8 p.m.).

For More Information:

http://www.standardwormwood.com