Storywood Tequila Now Available in Texas, California and Online

SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE, Mexico— Storywood Tequila is now available to purchase in Texas and California, and available for purchase online with shipping to 42 states. Storywood is known for being the first tequila to be aged in whisky barrels from Speyside, Scotland. Both Storywood Reposado and Añejo tequilas begin with 10-year-old mature 100% blue Weber agave, harvested from the lowland region of Jalisco then married with the natural spring water from Volcan de Tequila that flows down from the mountains.

The tequila is produced by master distiller Carlos Hernandez Ramos from La Cofradia then aged in the finest of oak casks from Speyside, Scotland. Founder Michael Ballantyne, Scottish born, and Texas-raised, discovered Mexico in 2016 when he spent time in his mother’s hometown of San Miguel De Allende, Mexico. Michael, who has a background in the culinary arts, thought he was on a search for finding flavor in food, when an unexpected meeting with the master distiller at the La Cofradia in Jalisco, turned his direction to tequila. Thus began his journey to create unique barrel-aged tequilas.

As a whisky lover, Michael became intrigued by the flavors in tequila, the balance of earthy agave and the sweet oaky notes from the barrels were something he began to love. With the master distiller’s experience creating the finest 100% agave liquid combined with Michael’s experience and understanding of flavor through oak aging, they created some of the finest award-winning tequilas available.

“We’re excited to bring the Storywood Tequila cultural partnership between Mexico and Scotland to people in the U.S.,” says Storywood Tequila Founder, Michael. “We chose to enter the U.S. market with distribution in California and Texas as people in both states are known for their love of excellent tequila. We’ve already seen tremendous excitement for this innovative tequila from both whiskey and tequila aficionados.”

The multi-award winning Añejo Speyside 14 is aged for 14 months in medium char single malt Scotch whisky barrels from Dufftown, Scotland. The oak aging enhances the earthy, herbal notes and layers in toasted oak, roasted nuts, and treacle toffee flavors. Reposado Speyside 7 has notes of caramel, subtly oaky with hints of vanilla and honey on an earthly, lowland agave base, and is aged over 7 months in Scotch Speyside whisky barrels. Storywood Tequila has won Double Gold San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2020 Chairman’s Trophy Ultimate Spirits Challenge 2021 & 2020 Top 100 Spirits Ultimate Spirits Challenge 2021 & 2020.

Storywood Tequila Reposado and Añejo are available at Spec’s Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods and several independent retailers in Texas and from Total Wine & More in California and nationally from the Storywood Tequila website. The Reposado Speyside 7 has a suggested retail price of $50.77 and the Añejo Speyside is $85. Storywood Tequila is available for purchase from its website and shipped directly to consumers’ doors in 42 states in the U.S.

Born from two countries, coming together as one, we are a product of worlds colliding, minds meeting, and passions igniting to create a new era of award-winning sipping tequilas. Storywood Tequila has two tequila expressions available in the U.S.

