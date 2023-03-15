Stranahan’s Launches The Next Iteration of Its Coveted Diamond Peak – Diamond Peak Batch #2: Extra Añejo Cask

Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey is excited to announce the second iteration of its annual Diamond Peak release – Diamond Peak Batch #2: Extra Añejo Cask, in continuation of its leadership in the American Single Malt category.

As announced in 2022, Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey will release Diamond Peak into the market yearly with a new limited-release creative cask. This year, the Diamond Peak Batch #2: Extra Añejo Tequila Cask is a result of a marriage between Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey, American Single Malt Whiskey leader and innovator, and Reserva de la Familia, the world’s first and finest extra añejo tequila made from the Jose Cuervo family’s special reserves.

The Diamond Peak Batch #2: Extra Añejo Cask is 5-8 year aged Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey that then spends just over 2 years in Extra Añejo aged casks, that previously held the Jose Cuervo family’s most premium small-batch tequila, Reserva de Familia, creating a unique blend of rich, complex, and ultra-smooth flavor.

For More Information:

https://stranahans.com/whiskey/diamond-peak/