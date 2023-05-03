SU CASA MEZCAL Partners with Top Distributors Breakthru Beverage Group, Empire Merchants and Fedway Associates

NEW YORK, N.Y.— SU CASA MEZCAL – the premium mezcal brand that announced its arrival last month – continues its rollout throughout New York, New Jersey, California, Illinois and Florida by joining forces with top distribution partners. Leading North American beverage wholesaler, Breakthru Beverage Group; New York’s premier wine and spirits distributor, Empire Merchants; and the largest liquor wholesaler and distributor in New Jersey, Fedway Associates, have all signed on to distribute SU CASA MEZCAL in their respective areas.

SU CASA MEZCAL is available in retail locations such as BevMo, Gopuff and BuyRite (with more to be announced shortly) and is prominently featured on the cocktail menus of dozens of prestigious locations including TAO Group, Catch Hospitality Group, Moxy Hotels, and Scarpetta Restaurants to name just a few.

“Teaming up with these three distribution powerhouses marks a very significant milestone for SU CASA and we’re very grateful for the confidence they’ve demonstrated in our brand,” said Joey Angelo, founder of SU CASA MEZCAL. “As those in the industry know, distributors take on very few new brands; in fact, the trend is toward consolidation. For these three leading companies to react so favorably to our product and make a commitment to its success is extremely gratifying. With our current on- and off-premise commitments, we’re confident that SU CASA MEZCAL will soon rank among the top 10 national mezcal brands.”

“SU CASA MEZCAL breathes a fresh, approachable style into the mezcal category,” said John Oliver, National Trade Marketing Director, Breakthru Beverage. “The packaging exudes a cool understated elegance. Su Casa Mezcal will look great on the back bar or home bar and is ideal for mixing in cocktails.”

Additionally, the list of bars and restaurants to prominently feature SU CASA MEZCAL continues to grow. Dos Caminos – the Mexican concept chain from Landry’s, the multinational dining, hospitality and entertainment company – will include SU CASA MEZCAL in its popular Paloma cocktail. Additional new establishments to feature SU CASA MEZCAL on cocktail lists include the Ft. Lauderdale hotspot Runway 84, Miami’s Chica, and New Jersey rooftop bars The Concourse and The Bradford.

With its unmistakable custom blue bottle with raised textured bubbles, SU CASA MEZCAL is the can’t-miss mezcal that stands out from the crowd. Its balanced taste profile with light smoke and an emphasis on citrus, vanilla and tropical flavors makes it a versatile cocktail ingredient while also maintaining the authenticity and true spirit of mezcal. With a bold, attention-grabbing design and a memorable, easy-to-pronounce name, SU CASA MEZCAL is uniquely positioned to become a market leader in the fastest growing liquor category in the U.S.

About SU CASA MEZCAL

SU CASA MEZCAL is based on a recipe that originated in the early 1940s in Mexico when Jose Garcia began harvesting the espadin agave plant that lends mezcal its unique character and flavor. With its unmistakable, custom blue bottle, SU CASA MEZCAL is a premium spirit hand-crafted with simple, natural ingredients to deliver the taste and essence of Mexico’s natural wonders. To date, SU CASA MEZCAL is the only brand imported into the U.S. by the Garcia family. Now, more than 80 years after Jose created his first batch, the makers of SU CASA MEZCAL invite you to share in this ongoing tradition, from their house to yours.

For More Information:

http://www.sucasamezcal.com