Suerte Tequila Launches New Line of Canned Cocktails

BOULDER, Colo.— Suerte Tequila is proud to release its first-ever canned cocktail collection featuring 100% pure Blue Weber Agave tequila, bringing the same quality and craftsmanship to its cans as it does to its bottles. Suerte is the only single distillery making 100% brand-owned tequila ready-to-drinks.

Suerte’s Premium Canned Cocktails, 7% ABV (MSRP $12.99) are available at retail shops and liquor stores throughout Colorado in 4-packs of three classic flavors: Margarita (sparkling water, Suerte Blanco, lime juice, natural flavors) Paloma (sparkling water, Suerte Blanco, grapefruit juice, natural flavors), and Ranch Water (sparkling water and Suerte Blanco). A variety pack including all three flavors is scheduled to launch in 2024.

“We are very excited to introduce three delicious craft tequila cocktails that are perfect for any of our home state’s many exciting year-round outdoor activities, like skiing, hiking, and tailgating (or frankly cozy nights home cooking or lounging on the couch). These cans are yet another way to enjoy tequila, which is my ultimate goal” says Laurence Spiewak, Suerte’s co-founder and CEO. “Suerte has always been innovative. It’s a brand that values a fun yet authentic tequila experience.”

Inspired by real cocktails, these cans are not meant to be a seasonal summer poolside drink, but rather a year-round premium cocktail, to go. The ingredients are all recognizable and clean and there is no compromise on quality for convenience. Tequila is all Suerte does, so this felt like a natural next offering to meet people where they are in their busy lives.

Suerte’s new cans will be launching in Colorado first, with plans to quickly expand into more states in early 2024.

“You can make tequila fast, or you can make it right.” Suerte, Spanish for luck, is named in honor of its founders’ great fortune in discovering this 100% pure Blue Weber Agave tequila. Born in the hills of Jalisco, Mexico, and raised in the foothills of Boulder, Colorado, Suerte has tripled in size since 2020 while staying true to its roots. The Suerte team believes “you can make tequila fast, or you can make it right,” which is why their process takes up to four times longer than the industry average. Suerte is 100% Tahona crushed, a practice that lends the resulting product a unique flavor unmatched by those using more modern processing methods such as a steel shredder.

Suerte is also part of the minority (only 2 percent of premium tequila brands) that have a dedicated distillery, ensuring the utmost quality for its process, people and products. Suerte is produced at Tequilera Simbolo, located on 8.5 acres in the highlands of rural Atotonilco El Alto, Jalisco, Mexico (NOM 1530).

Suerte was born at the intersection of luck and passion and in 2023 invites tequila lovers to take risks and guide themselves into the wonderful unknown by simply pouring a product of chance (or taking it on the go), and making their own luck. With a premium product at an accessible price point, Suerte’s mission has always been, and always will be, creating the most delicious tequila to share with the world.

About Suerte: Suerte Tequila (NOM 1530) offers single-distillery tequilas produced with traditional methods. By slow roasting and crushing agave with a tahona stone and pristine spring water, Suerte creates four unique, award-winning tequilas: Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and Extra Añejo. You can find Suerte Tequila online at ShopSuerteTequila.com and in select retail stores in 18 states throughout the United States.

For More Information:

https://drinksuerte.com/