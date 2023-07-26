Summertime Sips: SOBIESKI Vodka Launches New Grapefruit Flavor

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Just in time for pool parties and summer heat, SOBIESKI Vodka has added a new refreshing flavor to its lineup — Grapefruit. In advance of hitting the shelves, Sobieski Grapefruit was awarded a gold medal at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The new release is made with Sobieski’s signature 100% rye vodka and natural grapefruit juice giving it a juicy, fresh, and fruity flavor.

“We know that consumers continue to have a preference for citrus-flavored vodka as evidenced by the sizable share of throat that sub-category represents of flavored vodka,” said Jason Schladenhauffen, CEO of 375 Park Avenue Spirits, who will import and market the new flavor in the United States. “This particular release offers bright notes of natural grapefruit juice combined with the smoothness of Sobieski rye vodka. We’re convinced that consumers will love the liquid and the value this product delivers.”

The new flavor will expand Sobieski’s flavored vodka offerings, which include Orange, Vanilla, Raspberry, and Lemon Vodka. Like Sobieski’s other flavored vodka offerings, Grapefruit is 35% alc/vol, but unlike the others, this release does have natural color — a pink, orange tint to reflect the ruby red grapefruit juice flavor. Sobieski Grapefruit can be enjoyed in refreshing summer sips like the Salty Lion and the Sobi-Wine Cooler.

SALTY LION

2 oz. SOBIESKI GRAPEFRUIT VODKA

3 oz. ruby red grapefruit juice 1 squeeze lime wedge

Build in a glass. Add Ice. Stir. Garnish with pink Himalayan sea salt and a lime wheel.

SOBI-WINE COOLER

2 oz. SOBIESKI GRAPEFRUIT VODKA

1.5 oz. Sauvignon Blanc

.5 oz. Reál strawberry puree

.5 oz. lime juice

2 oz. elderflower tonic

Shake over ice. Top off with tonic. Roll. Strain into a wine glass over fresh ice and Garnish with fresh fruit.

Sobieski Grapefruit will be available for sale online (https://sobieskivodka.com/shop-usa/) and at retail stores nationally, starting with New York, Illinois, Texas, Florida, Michigan, and Ohio. The new release will be offered in four sizes – 50ml; 750ml (MSRP – $13.99); 1L (MSRP – $14.99); 1.5L (MSRP – $21.99).

About Sobieski Vodka

Made with 100% rye and Polish spring water, Sobieski Vodka is fermented and distilled in Poland’s oldest distillery using the tallest column in Poland. The award-winning brand pays tribute to King Jan III Sobieski, the most famous King of Poland, renowned as a commander, well-educated gentleman and also known as The Lion of Liechtenstein.

About 375 Park Avenue Spirits

375 Park Avenue Spirits specializes in the premium- to luxury-spirit categories with a portfolio featuring numerous expressions from leading international producers. Founded as Luctor International, LLC in 1981, 375 Park Avenue Spirits joined the Sazerac Company in early 2015 to act as an independent, yet fully integrated sales and marketing affiliate. The company is known today for creating an environment of growth for supplier partners in the domestic market for renowned brands like Van Gogh Vodka from Holland, Sobieski Vodka from Poland, Cutty Sark Blended Scotch, J.P. Wiser’s Canadian Whisky, Scapegrace Gin from New Zealand, Novo Fogo Cachaça, Devils River Whiskey, and many others.

For More Information:

https://sobieskivodka.com/shop-usa/