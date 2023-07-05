SUNBOY Launches Anti-Hustle Coconut Club

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Leading alcoholic coconut water producer, SUNBOY Spiked Coconut Water, has unveiled its Anti-Hustle Coconut Club (AHCC) campaign with the release of a joyful commercial highlighting the social and transportive qualities of the brand’s unique coconut cocktails.

The AHCC is SUNBOY’s imagined society for leisurely achievers and the achievement of leisure. Like the beverage brand itself, the club promotes a spiked and sparkling lifestyle, in which success is found in the twinkling enjoyment of life’s journey—whatever your goals may be.

“We’ve always strived to build a really vibrant community around the SUNBOY brand,” says SUNBOY co-founder, Yair Tygiel. “The Anti-Hustle Coconut Club goes a step further by giving our community an association, ethos, and permission to let our freak flags fly.”

SUNBOY kicks off the campaign with the release of an irresistibly fun, roller disco-inspired commercial featuring some of New York City’s greatest skaters. Directed by Gilly Barnes, whose advertising credits include BOSE and Clinique, the ad will run throughout the summer in all of SUNBOY’s active markets and 45 ship-to states. Out-of-home ads and events will follow.

About SUNBOY Spiked Coconut Water

Coconuts make people happy. That’s why founders Luke McKenna and Yair Tygiel started sourcing and importing fresh coconuts for cocktail service almost a decade ago. A whimsical idea to throw illegal coconut parties from tropical bike carts on the Brooklyn Bridge has grown into a business that now produces quality canned cocktails made with hydrating coconut water and premium fruit juices. SUNBOY’s mission is simple: to spread joy with coconuts.

SUNBOY is sold at Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe’s, FreshDirect and more. Order for home delivery at drinksunboy.com.

Product information

– 5% ABV

– Hydrating coconut water

– Real fruit juices

– 0g added sugar

– Gluten-free

– Vegan

Awards

– Winner: Pitch Slam, Brewbound Live

– Winner: Best New Beverage, Expo East NEXTY Awards

