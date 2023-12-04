SUNBOY Launches Variety Pack

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Award-winning alcoholic coconut water producer, SUNBOY Spiked Coconut Water, has unveiled its first variety pack — featuring eight cans bursting with more than two pounds of real fruit.

SUNBOY’s multipack also includes a delicious new flavor, Mango, which is exclusively available in the variety format alongside existing fan favorites Passion Fruit, Pineapple and Tangerine.

Like a drinkable fruit salad, each eight-pack boasts the goodness of three hydrating young coconuts, three-and-a-half tangerines, one-and-a-half passion fruit, a third of a mango, and a quarter of a pineapple. Individual cans have as few as 130 calories with zero grams of sugar added.

“Our new variety pack squeezes the very best of SUNBOY into one easy package,” says SUNBOY Co-Founder, Yair Tygiel. “Not only are we offering a convenient and trial-friendly new format, we’re also including a fantastic new Mango flavor you can’t get anywhere else.”

SUNBOY’s Mango is made from premium Alphonso mango – known as the “King of Mangoes” for its rich flavor – giving the beverage a refreshingly bright and vibrant taste without being too sweet. Each serving of Mango contains only four grams of sugar derived exclusively from real fruit ingredients.

Like SUNBOY’s existing Passion Fruit, Pineapple and Tangerine flavors, each sold in their own four-pack formats, Mango blends hydrating coconut water and real fruit juices with undetectably smooth, gluten-free alcohol that brings the beverage to 5% ABV.

SUNBOY, currently sold in Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods Market, FreshDirect and more, is rolling out the multipack in select markets in New York, Georgia and Colorado. A full retail launch, including availability online at drinksunboy.com, is planned for the spring.

SUNBOY defines a new category of better-for-you beverages as the world’s first ready-to-drink spiked coconut water. The sparkling alcoholic drink offers all the fun and flavor of a beachside coconut cocktail in the convenience of a go-anywhere can.

SUNBOY is produced by the New York custom coconut company, CoCo & Co, which transformed the coconut into an experiential marketing tool for liquor clients including Bacardi and Pernod Ricard. The SUNBOY brand builds on years of coconut mixology experience to offer a light and refreshing alternative to bloaty beer and bland hard seltzers.

At its core, SUNBOY is a team of coconut lovers with a huge advantage over competitors thanks to years of passionate experience with the unique tropical fruit. Founders Yair Tygiel and Luke McKenna have been sourcing and importing coconuts for cocktail service for almost a decade. SUNBOY is a natural evolution of that product, and the brand has more innovation in the pipeline.

About SUNBOY Spiked Coconut Water

Coconuts make people happy. That’s why founders Luke McKenna and Yair Tygiel started sourcing and importing fresh coconuts for cocktail service almost a decade ago. A whimsical idea to throw illegal coconut parties from tropical bike carts on the Brooklyn Bridge has grown into a business that now produces quality canned cocktails made with hydrating coconut water and premium fruit juices. SUNBOY’s mission is simple: to spread joy with coconuts.

Product Information

– 5% ABV

– Hydrating coconut water

– Real fruit

– 0g sugar added

– Gluten-free

– Vegan

Awards

– Winner: Best New Beverage, Expo East NEXTY Awards

– Winner: Pitch Slam, Brewbound Live

For More Information:

https://drinksunboy.com/