Suncliffe Launches Limited Edition ‘SOLSTICE’ Gin in Collaboration With Whiskey del Bac

TUCSON, Ariz.— SUNCLIFFE, LLC announced the launch of Solstice Gin, a seasonal barrel-aged gin available in a limited edition of 600 bottles.

Suncliffe Solstice 2023:

Rested in Whisky del Bac mesquite casks, Solstice Gin offers a new perspective on Suncliffe’s unique blend of Arizona botanicals. With a hue evocative of Sedona’s golden aura, this seasonal offering from Suncliffe invites you to explore a higher plane and enjoy the view. With a smooth mouth feel and grilled stone fruit on the palette, Suncliffe Solstice evokes dehydrated petals and carbonic toffee, giving way to the aroma of desert woods and sweet petrichor.

Suncliffe Solstice gin is available from select retailers in Arizona and Nationally via suncliffegin.com. RRP: $54.99

About Suncliffe

Suncliffe highlights local plant species, combining a trio of native Arizona juniper—one-seed, shaggy and alligator—with a blend of wild-foraged botanicals, including ponderosa pine bark, manzanita and western elderflower. The gin is vapor-infused in custom copper stills and non chill filtered, resulting in a botanical twist on the classic spirit that sparks the imagination—a postcard from the Southwest. Suncliffe is a woman and LGBTQ-owned and operated business supporting local communities. With this new release, Suncliffe continues their mission to showcase the unique botanicals of the Southwest and challenge traditional notions of gin.

About Whiskey del Bac

Hamilton Distillers was born of a novel concept by former furniture producer and woodworker Stephen Paul. Paul observed the Velvet Mesquite, native to his home in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert, leftover from his woodworking and conceived to use this easily sourced, local wood to make a mesquited style of American Single Malt whiskey modeled after Scotch.In just over a decade, the team at Hamilton Distillers has captured the spirit and terroir of the region of Sonora, down to the name itself. “Del Bac” draws from both Spanish and O’odham, the language of the indigenous peoples of the Sonoran Desert in southern and central Arizona.

Bac translates to “place where the river appears in the sand,” referencing where the distillery sits along the Santa Cruz River.

For More Information:

http://www.suncliffegin.com